Arrow Emerges From Stealth With $110M To Revolutionize Healthcare Payments

Arrow is committed to delivering unparalleled value through a suite of innovative tools that streamline operations, enhance patient care, and drive efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem. Our new identity embodies our vision to lead the way in healthcare technology, providing precision, reliability, and transformative impact. Arrow works with both healthcare providers and health plans to increase payment speed and accuracy, resulting in a better experience and reduction in fraud, waste, and abuse – a problem that results in over $300 billion each year due to inefficiencies related to medical billing according to JAMA.

Key Highlights of Arrow:

Claims Acceleration: Lightning-fast payments with real-time claim status updates and alerts directly from payers, ensuring swift resolution and increased cash flow for providers.

Denial Management: Instant alerts for denied claims, along with detailed root cause analysis and one-click fixes, minimizing revenue loss and administrative burden.

Error Detection: Advanced error detection mechanisms catch issues before claims are submitted, preventing downstream denials and improving claim accuracy.

Predictive Analytics: Insightful predictive analytics to understand payment timelines and amounts prior to claim submission, enhancing financial planning for providers.

Precision Payments: Ensuring payment accuracy to the penny, with features like payment integrity monitoring, automatic bank reconciliation, and simplified EOB & ERA data ingestion.

Revenue Intelligence: Comprehensive visibility into revenue cycles with actionable insights, driving smarter decision-making and operational efficiency.

Roshan Patel, Founder and CEO of Arrow, commented:

"Arrow's suite of tools, from real-time claims acceleration to predictive analytics, is designed to empower healthcare providers and health plans with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. By addressing these critical areas, we are not only enhancing operational workflows but also striving to fix the system for patients who lack access and transparency in healthcare."

A Legacy of Innovation and Strong Financial Backing

Formerly known as Walnut, Arrow's mission is to bring speed, accuracy, and transparency to healthcare payments for all. This transformation into Arrow reflects the renewed focus and expanded vision for the future of healthcare. With $110 million in Series A funding led by Gradient Ventures in 2022, Arrow is well-positioned to drive significant advancements in the industry.

About Arrow

Arrow is a pioneering healthcare technology company committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve patient outcomes. With a focus on payment integrity, denial management, and user-centric design, Arrow is dedicated to transforming the healthcare landscape.

