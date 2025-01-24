Arrowhead Forensics, a Division of Thomas Scientific, & General Atomics Commercial Partnership Launches New Full Spectrum Imaging System for Crime Scene Evidence Capture

Arrowhead Forensics, a division of Thomas Scientific, and GA-EMS' partnership is committed to innovation and investing in product lines that meet and exceed the needs and expectations of law enforcement in the field. Post this

Arrowhead Forensics, a division of Thomas Scientific, and GA-EMS' partnership is committed to innovation and investing in product lines that meet and exceed the needs and expectations of law enforcement in the field. With General Atomics' advanced research and development and manufacturing capabilities, Thomas Scientific's global distribution network and Arrowhead Forensics' forensic market experience, the partnership's ambition is to continue developing new products to serve our growing global law enforcement customer base.

About the Partnership

General Atomics created the FSIS technology in 2011 as part of a collaboration with Arrowhead Forensics from which the existing FSIS II product line has been developed. Arrowhead has long standing brand recognition and credibility in both the law enforcement and forensics markets, and offers FSIS training, marketing expertise and customer service support. Arrowhead is rapidly building out a FSIS marketing team, to include international sales representatives. With a 124-year history serving the scientific community, Thomas' acquisition of Arrowhead Forensics in 2023 created exciting opportunities to expand the partnership and FSIS products globally.

About Arrowhead Forensics

For over 30 years, Arrowhead Forensics has focused almost exclusively in the forensic market with a "customer comes first" mentality. They have made it their responsibility to place the right people in a position to help customers with every aspect of distribution of forensics products to law enforcement and other agencies. Learning from their own customers in the field and laboratories, Arrowhead strives for unbeatable service every day, with people that are extraordinary – it's the Arrowhead difference.

About General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) Group is a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of first-of-a-kind electromagnetic and power generation systems. GA-EMS' history of research, development, and technology innovation has led to an expanding portfolio of specialized products and integrated system solutions supporting aviation, space systems and satellites, missile defense, power and energy, and processing and monitoring applications for defense, industrial, and commercial customers worldwide.

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides a comprehensive offering of supplies, equipment, and solutions to the scientific community – supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets. With a national network of nine distribution and service centers, supported by a highly technical commercial, customer service, and strategic sourcing organization, Thomas Scientific is an important partner to the scientific community.

Media Contact

