Art Collective Celebrates Five Years In Downtown Frederick

Expanding its reach in 2024 with new classes and online shopping

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Art Collective, a woman-owned small business, is celebrating its fifth year in downtown Frederick, MD. Art Collective is a unique boutique that offers one-of-a-kind handmade goods, original artwork, and mixed media workshops with regional artists. The shop opened on Market Street on Jan 19, 2019, after running a successful pop-up shop in November and December of 2018.

The idea for the shop came from owner and mixed media artist Chelsea Weiss to showcase and provide a venue for local artists and artisans. After a successful first year, the pandemic hit and created hardships for all retailers. Art Collective had to pivot and began offering virtual shopping via email or text and as restrictions eased, by appointment in-person shopping. By 2021, some infrastructure improvements were needed, and work began on installing a new floor to upgrade the shop's appearance. Through these changes, Art Collective continued to seek out and recruit artists to join the collective bringing the total to 32 in 2023. These artists include painters, mixed media artists, jewelry designers, stained glass artists, ceramic artists, and more.

The shop's front window is frequently updated to align with the seasons and products in the shop. The window attracts the attention of Frederick shoppers and has been recognized by Celebrate Frederick's Halloween Window Decorating contest.

To mark the store's fifth anniversary, here are five reasons you should shop and support Art Collective:

1. We are a woman-owned small business that supports other local small businesses.

2. Our customers are important to us and as a smaller shop, we can provide one-on-one attention.

3. Our inventory is always changing so you can always find that one-of-a-kind gift.

4. We offer a variety of classes throughout the year at the shop, often taught by the shop's artists, including recent addition, Patti Euler of The Queen's Ink.

Art Collective is currently open for walk-in customers from Thursdays through Sundays. Classes are conducted on the weekends or weekday evenings. Local artists interested in connecting should visit the contact page of the website for details on how to apply.

ABOUT ART COLLECTIVE

Art Collective is a woman-owned, small business located in the heart of historic downtown Frederick, MD. Art Collective was started by mixed media artist, Chelsea Weiss in 2019 to showcase and provide a venue for local artists. The shop features

original artwork and handmade goods from 30+ regional artists. Additionally, Art Collective conducts small classes in various mixed media techniques.

ABOUT CHELSEA WEISS

Chelsea Weiss is the founder and owner of Art Collective. She has worked in graphic design and explored many art media. She now works primarily as a mixed media artist who often creates under the name, Chelsea Sparks, to acknowledge the sparks that fly when creativity strikes.

Follow her work on http://www.chelseasparks.com/ or on Instagram @sparkychelsea

