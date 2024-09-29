Art Exhibition Opening Reception: Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova Photographed By Guillermo Esparza For Smithsonian Museum

SANTA FE, N.M., Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An Opening Reception of Contemporary Art Exhibition takes place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, on September 27th, 2024, 6 pm to 8 pm, Mountain Time at Guillermo Esparza Art Studio.

The exhibition features the photographs by The Vatican Artist Guillermo Esparza, Public Art sculptor, Smithsonian Institution | NASA, Washington, D.C., documenting his creative process at his New York City Art Studio, where he created his latest Artworks. The artist also captured the creative process of The Juilliard School Concert Pianist Maria Andriasova, Laureate of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal, in a series of photographs for The Smithsonian Museum.

The Exhibition Opening Reception also features a Live Performance of Maria Andriasova's award winning original soundtrack to a documentary film "Guillermo Esparza, An American Iconographer", which was produced by The Studio Literary Magazine and The Studio International, London, England, in affiliation with The Royal Academy of Arts.

Maria Andriasova (Andreasian), Laureate of The Gulbenkian Prize, Lisbon, Portugal, graduated from The Juilliard School in New York City in the class of Professor Oxana Yablonskaya. She is the daughter of the iconic Russian composer Iosif Andriasov (1933, Moscow - 2000, New York City.) Maria Andriasova is married to The Vatican Artist Guillermo Esparza, Public Art sculptor, Smithsonian Institution | NASA, Washington, D.C.

Maria Andriasova was recently filmed by the legendary American cinematographer Godfrey Reggio ("QATSI TRILOGY", Godfrey Reggio, filmmaker, Philip Glass, composer, Francis Ford Coppola, producer) for a documentary film performing music by Domenico Scarlatti. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Fryderyk Chopin, and Aleksandr Scriabin in a Solo Piano Recital at Godfrey Reggio | Philip Glass Film Studios in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which also featured recent Artworks by The Vatican Artist Guillermo Esparza, in affiliation with MOMA Museum of Modern Art, The Kitchen Performance Space in New York City, and Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.

Media Contact

Maria Andriasova-Esparza, Maria Andriasova-Esparza, 1 6462583035, [email protected]

SOURCE Maria Andriasova-Esparza