Art of Kava is Committed to Sourcing Exclusively From the South Pacific, Purchasing High-Quality Noble Kava

"What is currently taking place in the Kava market is similar to what happened in the tea and vanilla industry" , said Art of Kava Founder Zac Holzapfel. "It's difficult for us to sit back and not say anything when we highly respect and support the people of Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, and the rest of the South Pacific in purchasing high-quality Noble Kava. While we respect innovation and competition, the fact that businesspeople are growing it in Florida is a concerning disruption to the Kava market for the Pacific Islanders who depend on it for their livelihood".

Art of Kava stands with the people, culture and hard work that goes into growing the world-class "cultural cornerstone" Kava plant".

We're passionate about market disruption, innovation, and fostering competition. We're convinced that these forces will only enhance the quality of kava produced in the islands, driving it to unparalleled levels.

Our goal is to showcase this exceptional kava to the global stage, sharing its unique taste and quality with the world.

Art of Kava works with indigenous farmer vendors in the South Pacific and pays a fair Kava price so they can make a living wage. Zac and Nicole Holzapfel have worked diligently to start their brand to embody the quality, potency and transparency of the Kavalactone profiles.

Kava calms the mind and body to a peaceful state of relaxation and improves sleep. The Kava root has traditionally been used in the South Pacific Islands for social, medicinal and ceremonial purposes. Today, it joins a growing movement that turns to its natural benefits to enjoy a calmer state of being.

Holzapfel encourages Kava drinkers to look for powders and beverages sourced from the South Pacific to support the farmers they admire and respect.

For more information on Art of Kava, visit artofkava.com.

About Art of Kava:

Offering the freshest premium Kava from the South Pacific, Art of Kava is a living tribute to founders Zac and Nicole Holzapfel's unwavering dedication to quality and authenticity. Each serving brings you more than just a cup of Kava; it offers a step closer to the peaceful traditions of the Pacific Islands. Through Art of Kava, Zac and Nicole extend an invitation not merely to taste a beverage but to partake in a journey steeped in serenity, community and rich cultural heritage.

