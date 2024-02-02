Art Palm Beach Announces 2025 Dates Following Best Show to Date

"Art Palm Beach is a destination where collectors, gallery owners and artists can slow down, truly enjoy the art and build relationships that last a lifetime." - Kassandra Voyagis, Show Director and Producer Post this

This year marked a pivotal moment with the inaugural DIVERSEartPB Museum Acquisition Award. "Abstract Play" by Indian artist PARVAZE, represented by Emmanuelle G. Contemporary Art, NY, won the prestigious award and will join the permanent collection at Spain's La Neomudéjar Museum.

The visionaries behind Art Palm Beach will now travel to the West Coast to kick off the LA Art Show on Valentine's Day, and are also preparing for the inaugural Hamptons Art Show scheduled to take place this summer on Long Island July 10th – 14th before returning to Palm Beach next January 22-26, 2025.

