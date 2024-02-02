Art Palm Beach Announces 2025 Dates Following Best Show to Date

Higher Profile Collectors, Celebrities & More Prestigious Galleries at this year's show
PALM BEACH, Fla, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Art Palm Beach's 2024 edition shattered expectations, and the 2025 show promises to be even grander! This year's event saw a higher profile clientele of collectors and a dynamic fusion of artistic talent. "We were excited to have so many serious collectors attend this year," said Art Palm Beach Director, Producer Kassandra Voyagis. "Art Palm Beach is a destination where collectors, gallery owners and artists can slow down, truly enjoy the art and build relationships that last a lifetime." Adding to the activity were celebrity appearances this year starting with Opening Premiere Party Host, Supermodel and Impact Producer Lais Ribeiro, who spoke about the art show's American Heart Association partnership. Entrepreneur Daymond John from Shark Tank also toured the fair this year and commented on the amazing selection. One of the featured artists – a celebrity himself – HRH Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark, with his "Dialogos" exhibit, disrupted the art world with his stunning Greek landscapes photographed onto Greek marble. The Prince said the magic in his art is in the light you'll only find in Greece. Additionally, collectors, art enthusiasts, and gallery owners were mesmerized when artist, collector and educator Eric Fischl stopped by to take a look.
Perhaps the most popular artist on display was photorealist Yigal Ozeri, who sold many of his pieces according to New York City gallery owner, Ethan Cohen. Cohen says Ozeri has a huge following among the Palm Beach collector base who are always looking for what's next. Lozano Mendez of Licenciado Gallery also saw higher level collectors in attendance stating, "We were fortunate to attract a prominent Cuban collector who purchased three pieces. The overall collector quality impressed us." And unlike some overwhelming art fairs, many appreciated the steady flow of visitors that allowed for focused interactions between collectors and gallery owners. "It was remarkable to have dedicated time with each visitor, creating a truly enriching experience." said Laetitia Dufour of Galerie Duret. Modern Fine Art's Ray Waterhouse agreed, "We encountered amazing new clients, sold seven pieces, and have promising follow-up discussions."
This year marked a pivotal moment with the inaugural DIVERSEartPB Museum Acquisition Award. "Abstract Play" by Indian artist PARVAZE, represented by Emmanuelle G. Contemporary Art, NY, won the prestigious award and will join the permanent collection at Spain's La Neomudéjar Museum.
The visionaries behind Art Palm Beach will now travel to the West Coast to kick off the LA Art Show on Valentine's Day, and are also preparing for the inaugural Hamptons Art Show scheduled to take place this summer on Long Island July 10th – 14th before returning to Palm Beach next January 22-26, 2025.
