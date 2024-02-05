ART sets sights on Texas, launches new hire, Tom Jensen, as Business Development Manager

Protective coatings applicator, Advanced Rehabilitation Technology, launches business operations in Texas with the addition of new hire Tom Jensen as Business Development Manager for Texas.

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thursday, January 18, 2024 Dustin Schlachter, Chief Growth Officer of Advanced Rehabilitation Technology (ART), the largest multilayer polyurea installer in North America, announced today the hiring of Tom Jensen as Business Development Manager for the state of Texas. "We are happy to have Tom join ART to help launch our Texas operation." Jensen's sales and business background will serve well in this new role as we expand operations into Texas. "I am looking forward to growing ART's business and expanding OBIC's brand throughout Texas" shared Jensen.

About Advanced Rehabilitation Technology Advanced Rehabilitation Technology (ART), the largest multi-layer polyurea installer in North America, has offices in Bryan, OH, Cumberland, MD and Houston, TX. ART is a certified installer of OBIC products. OBIC offers high-quality and cost-effective protective coatings utilized in potable water, wastewater, storm water and industrial applications. Their flagship OBIC Armor (multi-layer system) is backed by an unprecedented 10-year warranty on both their product and the installation. ART holds Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA) contract for manhole inlet outlet division Contract # OD-347-21. For more information, visit www.artcoatingtech.com

