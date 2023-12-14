Art tokenization platform 10101.art launches Banksy sale and gears up for Dubai gallery showcase

The art tokenization platform 10101.art has reached a remarkable milestone with the successful pre-sale of Banksy's 'Turf War'. The project is now setting up its offline hub in collaboration with Monada Art Gallery in Dubai – a move that brings the digital and physical worlds closer. The gallery is already housing several 10101.art pieces by artists like Banksy, Andy Warhol, and others and is almost ready to open its doors to the public.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The art tokenization platform 10101.art has reached a remarkable milestone with the successful pre-sale of Banksy's 'Turf War'. The project is now setting up its offline hub in collaboration with Monada Art Gallery in Dubai – a move that brings the digital and physical worlds closer. The gallery is already housing several 10101.art pieces by artists like Banksy, Andy Warhol, and others and is almost ready to open its doors to the public.

Pioneering Art Tokenization

At the cutting edge of the art sector, 10101.art is leading the charge in tokenization of legendary masterpieces – and this transformative process clearly indicates how blockchain technology is redefining interactions with high-value artworks by the greatest artists of all times.

By converting physical art into digital tokens, 10101.art is expanding the horizons of art ownership, making elite art reachable for people worldwide. This initiative marks a shift in art engagement, merging the allure of high-value art with the dynamic world of NFTs and decentralized finance.

Emphasizing this innovative approach, 10101.art's recent pre-sale of Banksy's 'Turf War' was quite a success, selling out all 300 pieces in just two hours. This event not only marked the launch of their unique project, but also demonstrated the enthusiastic market reception for this new form of art engagement and ownership.

Roadmap to Accessible Art Ownership

The process of owning a piece of iconic artworks like Banksy's 'Turf War' on 10101.art is designed to be intuitive and engaging. Presently, users can effortlessly purchase a piece of their chosen artwork with just a few clicks. In the future, this experience will evolve, offering users the ability to explore and select from a diverse range of art collections. They will have the freedom to choose and obtain pieces from various artworks, aligning with their personal tastes and preferences.

Once the purchase is completed, the purchased piece of the artwork becomes accessible in the user's wallet, symbolizing their legal co-ownership of a physical piece. This is made possible through 10101.art's innovative legal structure and DeFi protocol, ensuring a seamless blend of digital and physical art ownership.

Home to 10101.art Masterpieces

10101.art is making significant strides in the art world, not just digitally but also physically, through its partnership with Monada Art Gallery in Dubai's DIFC. This collaboration is vital in melding the digital art experience with tangible art appreciation.

Currently, Monada Art Gallery is actively curating and displaying original artworks that are featured on the 10101.art platform. Art enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to experience the masterpieces of renowned artists such as Banksy, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso in person, as part of 10101.art's diverse collection.

Managed by Tehani Zeramdini, an expert in the art industry, the gallery is gearing up for its grand opening. This event is set to be a landmark moment, offering a unique space where art patrons can engage with the physical versions of the artworks they own.

Moreover, 10101.art's vision extends beyond Dubai. Plans are underway to establish a network of galleries worldwide, making iconic art pieces more accessible globally and further solidifying 10101.art's role as a pioneer in bridging the gap between traditional art and the digital age.

Upcoming Banksy Sale

Now 10101.art prepares for the main sale of 'Turf War', and this event is expected to cement the platform's position as a leader in the art tokenization space. With details of the sale to be announced shortly, this event is anticipated to attract a broad spectrum of art and DeFi enthusiasts, eager to obtain one of the remaining 1200 pieces and become part of this innovative venture.

To learn more about the project and stay updated on the upcoming main sale of Banksy's 'Turf War,' visit 10101.art's website.

Media Contact

Alex Kurbatov, 10101.art, 971 0504801086, [email protected], https://10101.art/

SOURCE 10101.art