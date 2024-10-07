Artechno Growsystems and Gold Leaf Technologies Partner to Launch FutureProp

"FutureProp aims to harmonize greenhouse growing with vertical farming, delivering meaningful, scalable solutions that maximize production and reduce labor costs for North American growers." — Trevor Golding, CEO and Co-Founder of FutureProp Post this

FutureProp, "powered by Artechno", will help growers increase production by incorporating grow cells into their existing facilities, maximizing space efficiency, reducing labour costs and creating more room for production.

Trevor Golding, CEO and Co-Founder of FutureProp, added, "At FutureProp, we aim to harmonize greenhouse growing with vertical farming to deliver meaningful, scalable solutions for North American growers. Partnering with Artechno brings incredible value, given their 30 years of experience in the greenhouse industry and a decade of leadership in vertical farming."

In addition to advancing floriculture and food crop propagation, FutureProp will collaborate closely with the forestry industry to improve the survivability of tree seedlings to address supply shortages. Other applications include graft healing, tissue culture transition, and the development of plant-based proteins.

FutureProp is also announcing a research collaboration with Vineland Research and Innovation Centre, in the heart of the Beamsville-Niagara greenhouse region and just a few hours from Ontario's greenhouse mecca, Leamington. FutureProp will work with growers to conduct trials, validating the results made possible by this cutting-edge technology.

"By placing an AVF+ Junior 15 research cell at Vineland, we gain independent, third-party validation of our methods, helping growers see the clear benefits for their specific crops," explained Golding. "These insights will provide growers with the data they need to calculate the return on investment for their operations."

