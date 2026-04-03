Artemira Technologies Launches PawMates Pro, an AI-Powered Shelter Management and Pet Adoption Platform for Bay Area Animal Welfare Organizations

Cloud-based SaaS platform combines intelligent adoption matching, comprehensive shelter operations, and a modern adopter experience to help more pets find permanent homes

NAPA, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artemira Technologies LLC today announced the official launch of PawMates Pro, a comprehensive, AI-powered shelter management and pet adoption platform designed to modernize how animal shelters, humane societies, and rescue organizations operate and connect pets with adopters.

PawMates Pro is now live at pawmatespro.com with over 30 Bay Area shelters and rescue organizations already onboarded across Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

The Problem

Animal shelters across the country continue to face mounting operational challenges. Staff shortages, outdated software systems, fragmented spreadsheets, and per-seat licensing fees strain already-tight budgets. Meanwhile, adopters often navigate confusing, outdated websites that make it difficult to find the right pet — contributing to higher return rates and longer lengths of stay for animals.

The Solution

PawMates Pro addresses these challenges with a unified, cloud-based platform built from the ground up for animal welfare organizations. The platform includes 10 integrated modules:

AI-Powered Adoption Matching — A proprietary compatibility algorithm scores adopter-pet matches based on lifestyle, home environment, experience level, and pet temperament, helping reduce adoption returns and improve placement outcomes.

Modern Adopter Portal — A mobile-friendly, swipe-based interface that makes discovering and applying for pets fast and engaging. Adopters can browse pets, save favorites, and submit applications instantly — all for free.

Operations Management — Intake workflows, medical and vaccination tracking with automated scheduling, incident and bite reporting, kennel/cage conflict detection, and microchip registry integration.

Team & Volunteer Management — Role-based permissions, volunteer scheduling with clock-in/clock-out tracking, staff onboarding, and comprehensive personnel reporting.

Foster Management — An 8-step foster application process, foster-to-adopt conversion workflows, inventory requests, and active assignment tracking.

Inventory Management — Lot-based FIFO tracking for supplies, medications, and equipment with expiration alerts, reorder notifications, and per-pet cost tracking.

Analytics & Reporting — Advanced KPIs including live/save rate, average length of stay, adoption funnel conversion, intake-vs-outcome trends, foster utilization, and repeat adopter tracking.

Collaboration Portal — A staff-only internal network enabling inter-shelter pet transfers, shared standard operating procedures, and training materials.

Licensing & Microchips — Integrated license issuance and AAHA microchip registry searching.

Integrated Payments — Stripe Connect integration allows shelters to receive adoption fees and donations directly into their own bank accounts.

Pricing That Works for Every Organization

Unlike legacy shelter software that charges per seat or per transaction, PawMates Pro offers unlimited users at every tier with pricing based solely on annual intake volume:

Starter Rescue (0–250 intakes/year): $149/month

Growing Rescue (251–1,000 intakes/year): $299/month

Pro Shelter (1,001–3,000 intakes/year): $599/month

Large Municipal (3,001–7,000 intakes/year): $899/month

Enterprise / Multi-Site (7,001+ intakes/year): Custom pricing

Annual billing discounts are available at every tier. A free tier is also available for shelters that want to receive adopter applications via email without a full platform subscription. The platform is always free for adopters.

PawMates Pro launches with real-time pet listings from over 50 partner shelters and rescue organizations across the greater Bay Area, including municipal shelters, private rescues, and foster-based organizations. The platform automatically imports and updates pet listings from partner sites, ensuring adopters always see current availability.

"We built PawMates Pro because we believe every shelter — whether it's a small foster-based rescue or a large county facility — deserves access to modern, intelligent software without breaking their budget," said Stacey Lloyd, Founder of Artemira Technologies LLC. "Our goal is to help more animals find permanent homes faster, while giving shelter teams the tools they need to operate efficiently."

About Artemira Technologies LLC

Artemira Technologies LLC is a Napa, California-based technology company focused on building intelligent software solutions for the animal welfare industry. The company's flagship product, PawMates Pro, combines artificial intelligence, modern web technologies, and deep domain expertise to serve shelters, rescues, and adopters across the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

Media Contact

Stacey Lloyd

Founder & Developer, Artemira Technologies LLC

Website: www.pawmatespro.com

Media Contact

Stacey Lloyd, Artemira Technologies LLC, 1 7076900065, [email protected], https://artemiratech.com

SOURCE Artemira Technologies LLC