Artemis Chief Engineer for Artemis II Moon Mission Reveals Secret to Technical Success: It's Not the Math, It's the Humans

Artemis II Chief launches book
DENVER, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lisa Akers, a Chief Engineer for NASA's historic Artemis II mission, announces the release of her debut book, The Emotional Architect. Drawing on over 30 years of experience in high-stakes aerospace environments, Akers challenges the industry standard that technical brilliance alone ensures mission success. Instead, she argues that the most complex systems in engineering aren't the machines—they are the human systems that enable them.
As the world prepares to return humans to the Moon for the first time in over half a century, Akers reveals a truth learned in the high-pressure design reviews of the Orion spacecraft: "Technical leadership is 10% engineering and 90% building the courage and honesty required for that engineering to matter".
Akers' journey to the launchpad is as unconventional as her leadership philosophy. A former English major turned aerospace leader, she credits her background in literature with giving her the "X-ray vision" necessary to decode the human narratives—character development, conflict, and motivation—that often derail even the most brilliant technical teams.
"Spacecraft aren't built by equations alone; they are built by humans who get tired, overwhelmed, and sometimes disagree on how to solve an impossible problem," says Akers. "If the human architecture fails, the rocket doesn't even make it to the pad".
The Emotional Architect provides a "spaceflight-tested" framework for technical leaders to move from being the "hero" who saves every project to the "architect" who designs conditions where teams can succeed independently. The book features hard-hitting results from Akers' application of these principles, including:
- A 40% reduction in technical error rates.
- Timeline estimates that are 90% more accurate.
- A doubling of problem-solving speed.
This isn't a "soft skills" book; it is a systems-engineering approach to the "Human Variable"—the complex interpersonal dynamics that either enable or constrain technical excellence.
The Emotional Architect is a #1 New Release at Amazon and is available for presale.
About the Author:
Lisa Akers is a Chief Engineer for the Artemis II mission. Her 30-year career spans the US Air Force Academy, Lockheed Martin, and the Orion human spaceflight program. She is the creator of the Technical Leadership Pipeline and is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of leaders who can bridge the gap between engineering brilliance and human reality.
Media Contact
Lisa Akers, The Human Variable Institute, 1 720-689-4551, [email protected], https://lisaakers.com
SOURCE The Human Variable Institute
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