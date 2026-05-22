Artemis Chief Engineer for Artemis II Moon Mission Reveals Secret to Technical Success: It's Not the Math, It's the Humans

"Spacecraft aren't built by equations alone; they are built by humans who get tired, overwhelmed, and sometimes disagree on how to solve an impossible problem," says Akers. "If the human architecture fails, the rocket doesn't even make it to the pad". Post this

Akers' journey to the launchpad is as unconventional as her leadership philosophy. A former English major turned aerospace leader, she credits her background in literature with giving her the "X-ray vision" necessary to decode the human narratives—character development, conflict, and motivation—that often derail even the most brilliant technical teams.

"Spacecraft aren't built by equations alone; they are built by humans who get tired, overwhelmed, and sometimes disagree on how to solve an impossible problem," says Akers. "If the human architecture fails, the rocket doesn't even make it to the pad".

The Emotional Architect provides a "spaceflight-tested" framework for technical leaders to move from being the "hero" who saves every project to the "architect" who designs conditions where teams can succeed independently. The book features hard-hitting results from Akers' application of these principles, including:

A 40% reduction in technical error rates.

Timeline estimates that are 90% more accurate.

A doubling of problem-solving speed.

This isn't a "soft skills" book; it is a systems-engineering approach to the "Human Variable"—the complex interpersonal dynamics that either enable or constrain technical excellence.

The Emotional Architect is a #1 New Release at Amazon and is available for presale.

About the Author:

Lisa Akers is a Chief Engineer for the Artemis II mission. Her 30-year career spans the US Air Force Academy, Lockheed Martin, and the Orion human spaceflight program. She is the creator of the Technical Leadership Pipeline and is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of leaders who can bridge the gap between engineering brilliance and human reality.

Media Contact

Lisa Akers, The Human Variable Institute, 1 720-689-4551, [email protected], https://lisaakers.com

SOURCE The Human Variable Institute