Artemis Integrates Participate Energy Prepaid Lease for Solar Installers

Through Artemis, installers can generate accurate, bankable designs that include Participate Energy prepaid lease options in under 5 seconds. Post this

Why Prepaid Lease Models Are Gaining Traction

The announcement comes as the residential solar market continues to adjust to changes in federal incentive structures. While traditional ownership models rely on homeowners to directly claim residential tax credits, third-party ownership structures allow projects to qualify for commercial incentives that can be monetized more efficiently.

Prepaid lease models like Participate Energy provide a simplified path for homeowners to benefit from these incentives. Because the system is owned by a third party, the project qualifies for commercial tax credits, which are reflected upfront through a reduced system lease.

As a result, prepaid lease structures are becoming an increasingly attractive option for homeowners seeking predictable pricing, no ongoing payments, and a more streamlined financing experience.

Integration with Artemis

Artemis is the #1 rated residential solar design platform on G2 and was recognized as one of the Top 25 New Software Products of 2026. Through the Artemis platform, installers can generate accurate, bankable designs that include Participate Energy prepaid lease options in under 5 seconds, allowing financing to be presented seamlessly within the proposal workflow.

Artemis is a design and operating platform for solar, battery, and roofing projects. By combining advanced computer vision, physics-based modeling, and AI, Artemis enables installers and home energy companies to design, sell, and finance projects in seconds rather than days. The platform automatically analyzes roof geometry, shading, setbacks, obstructions, and irradiance data to generate optimized solar layouts and financial projections instantly.

Artemis produces complete solar and battery proposals in seconds and is priced significantly lower than traditional design tools, making it one of the most widely adopted platforms among installers.

Quote from Participate Energy

"Our goal is to make solar and battery systems more accessible and a lease product that is easier to understand for homeowners," said Dustin Urquhart, Vice President of Channel Sales at Participate Energy. "By integrating with the highly-demanded Artemis, we're enabling installers to present a simple, upfront option backed by accurate system design and performance data, all within a single workflow."

Media Contact

Jonathan Leung, Artemis Power, 1 9176698532, [email protected], artemispower.com

SOURCE Artemis Power