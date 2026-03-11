Artemis Integrates Propel (by Concert Finance) Prepaid TPO for Solar Installers

Propel represents an important evolution in solar financing. By combining this prepaid TPO structure with Artemis' instant proposal platform, installers can now deliver significantly lower project costs while keeping the sales process fast and simple. Post this

Why Prepaid TPO Is Gaining Momentum

The launch comes as the residential solar industry adapts to the changing federal incentive landscape. The residential Investment Tax Credit (ITC) that allowed homeowners to claim solar tax incentives directly ended in 2025. However, commercial tax credits remain available for projects owned by businesses.

Prepaid TPO models like Propel allow homeowners to benefit from these incentives indirectly. Because the system is initially owned by a financing entity, the project qualifies for commercial tax credits that are then passed through to the homeowner in the form of lower project costs.

As a result, prepaid TPO structures are emerging as a way to help homeowners continue accessing meaningful solar incentives even with the residential ITC changes.

Integration with Artemis

Artemis is the #1 rated residential solar design platform on G2 and was recognized as one of the Top 25 New Software Products of 2026. Through the Artemis platform, installers can generate accurate, bankable designs that include Propel (by Concert Finance) in under 5 seconds, allowing the financing option to be presented seamlessly within the proposal workflow.

Artemis is a design and operating platform for solar, battery, and roofing projects. By combining advanced computer vision, physics-based modeling, and AI, Artemis enables installers and home energy companies to design, sell and finance in seconds (not days).The software automatically analyzes roof geometry, shading, setbacks, obstructions, and irradiance data to generate optimized solar layouts and financial projections instantly.

Artemis produces complete solar & solar battery proposals in seconds and starts at 40% lower prices compared to industry leaders, making it one of the most sought-after design platforms available to installers.

"We're excited to partner with Artemis to make it significantly easier for solar installers to offer Propel to their customers," said Arash Boostani, CTO of TriBeam Financial. "By integrating Propel directly into the Artemis platform, installers can present this financing option seamlessly within their proposal workflow, helping homeowners access meaningful savings while simplifying the sales process."

Media Contact

Jonathan Leung, Artemis Power, 1 9176698532, [email protected]

SOURCE Artemis Power