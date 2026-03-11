Artemis Integrates Propel (by Concert Finance) Prepaid TPO for Solar Installers

Artemis, the #1 rated solar and battery platform, today announced full integration with Propel (by Concert Finance), a prepaid third-party ownership (TPO) program offered through CED Greentech in partnership with TriBeam Financial and SolSource Solutions.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artemis, the #1 rated solar and battery platform, today announced full integration with Propel (by Concert Finance), a prepaid third-party ownership (TPO) program offered through CED Greentech in partnership with TriBeam Financial and SolSource Solutions.
Propel offers a unique transitional ownership structure where the system is held by a third-party owner for the initial five years before ownership transfers to the homeowner. This program enables homeowners to realize the benefits of solar tax credits upfront, effectively reducing the total system cost by up to 30%, or up to 40% in designated energy communities. The financing structure is further enhanced by a no-prepayment penalty loan, providing customers with maximum long-term flexibility.
Why Prepaid TPO Is Gaining Momentum
The launch comes as the residential solar industry adapts to the changing federal incentive landscape. The residential Investment Tax Credit (ITC) that allowed homeowners to claim solar tax incentives directly ended in 2025. However, commercial tax credits remain available for projects owned by businesses.
Prepaid TPO models like Propel allow homeowners to benefit from these incentives indirectly. Because the system is initially owned by a financing entity, the project qualifies for commercial tax credits that are then passed through to the homeowner in the form of lower project costs.
As a result, prepaid TPO structures are emerging as a way to help homeowners continue accessing meaningful solar incentives even with the residential ITC changes.
Integration with Artemis
Artemis is the #1 rated residential solar design platform on G2 and was recognized as one of the Top 25 New Software Products of 2026. Through the Artemis platform, installers can generate accurate, bankable designs that include Propel (by Concert Finance) in under 5 seconds, allowing the financing option to be presented seamlessly within the proposal workflow.
Artemis is a design and operating platform for solar, battery, and roofing projects. By combining advanced computer vision, physics-based modeling, and AI, Artemis enables installers and home energy companies to design, sell and finance in seconds (not days).The software automatically analyzes roof geometry, shading, setbacks, obstructions, and irradiance data to generate optimized solar layouts and financial projections instantly.
Artemis produces complete solar & solar battery proposals in seconds and starts at 40% lower prices compared to industry leaders, making it one of the most sought-after design platforms available to installers.
"We're excited to partner with Artemis to make it significantly easier for solar installers to offer Propel to their customers," said Arash Boostani, CTO of TriBeam Financial. "By integrating Propel directly into the Artemis platform, installers can present this financing option seamlessly within their proposal workflow, helping homeowners access meaningful savings while simplifying the sales process."
