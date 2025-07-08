Artemis Integrates with Sunlight Financial to Deliver Lightning Fast Financing Experience

"This is a game-changer for installers and consumers," said Walid Halty, CEO of Monalee. "By combining Artemis's instant, low-cost proposals with Sunlight's new and improved financing tools, we're creating the fastest path from lead to install in the industry." Post this

"As the policy landscape shifts, installers need financing options that are fast, flexible, and built to withstand change," said Walid Halty, CEO of Monalee. "Sunlight's ability to offer Day 1 savings and multi-product support — including roofing — make it an ideal partner in this new era. Combined with Artemis, this is the most complete sales and fulfillment stack in the market."

Sunlight Financial stands out in today's volatile environment by offering:

SunSaver™, which is designed for Day 1 savings, with a 2.9% annual payment escalator

$30 lower first payment compared to most solar loan products

lower first payment compared to most solar loan products Next-day funding and fast commissions to keep installer cash flow healthy

Support for bundled home improvement projects, including roofing, HVAC, windows, and more

For installers navigating uncertain tax and financing rules, the Artemis + Sunlight stack provides stability, speed, and end-to-end simplicity — all while helping customers save from day one.

To celebrate the launch, Artemis is offering three months free to all existing Sunlight partners. To qualify, companies must generate at least 25 credit approvals within the first 90 days.

About Artemis

Artemis is the fastest way for solar companies to design, quote, and sell residential solar systems online. Built by the team at Monalee, Artemis generates finance-ready designs in under 15 seconds and supports instant customization, live presentation mode, and embeddable tools that turn any website into a 24/7 solar sales machine. With no seat fees and pricing starting at $5.00 per proposal, Artemis is built for speed, scalability, and digital-first solar sales.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar and home improvements, including roofing, HVAC, and more. Sunlight's best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, enabling contractors to offer fast, affordable financing to homeowners across the U.S. Learn more at www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Leung, Artemis, By Monalee, 1 (888) 482-1799, [email protected], www.artemis.solar

SOURCE Artemis, By Monalee