Artemis Launches New Version 4.0 with GoodLeap Payments

The release introduces in-platform payment collection through GoodLeap, improved design accuracy validated across 650,000 homes in recent weeks, and Artemis Collaborate, a real-time collaboration tool for project teams.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artemis, the full end-to-end platform for energy and roofing companies, today announced the release of Artemis v4.0. The update introduces ten new features, headlined by a GoodLeap Payments integration that lets contractors collect payments from homeowners without leaving the platform, along with a redesigned AI engine validated across 650,000 homes. The company will showcase the full release in a live webinar co-hosted with GoodLeap on April 28, 2026, at 2:00 PM CT.

GoodLeap Payments: From Design to Deposit in One System

Artemis v4.0 closes one of the final gaps in the sales cycle with GoodLeap Payments. Contractors can now generate a shareable payment link from any proposal and accept over 20 payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfer.

Funds can arrive the next business day, and real-time payment tracking keeps teams informed at every step. This allows contractors to move from proposal to deposit without switching platforms or relying on separate payment tools.

"Our integration with GoodLeap is about removing friction for homeowners. Energy and roofing projects should feel simple and accessible, and now they are, from proposal to payment, all in one place," said Walid Halty, CEO of Artemis.

AI Accuracy Validated Across 650,000 Homes in Recent Weeks, Improving Design Reliability at Scale

The accuracy improvements in v4.0 represent the largest single upgrade to the Artemis design engine since launch. By leveraging machine learning, we've been able to improve the capabilities of our AI to surpass traditional solar designers. For operations teams, this translates directly to fewer change orders, faster lender approvals, and higher close rates on the first visit.

Artemis Collaborate: Notes, Tags, and Team Communication Built In

Artemis v4.0 introduces a new set of collaboration tools designed to keep project teams aligned without leaving the platform.

Notes brings threaded conversations directly into each project with rich text formatting and @mentions that trigger in-app and email notifications.

Tags adds color-coded project labels that allow teams to filter their pipeline at a glance and organize work by stage, priority, or custom categories.

Design Labels provide visual markers on the design canvas for equipment callouts and annotations.

Together, these features replace the back-channel messages, spreadsheets, and sticky notes teams often rely on to coordinate between sales, design, and operations.

Live Webinar: April 28 at 2:00 PM EST

Artemis and GoodLeap will co-host a 45-minute webinar walking through the full v4.0 release. Attendees will see GoodLeap Payments, the updated accuracy engine, and collaboration tools demonstrated live, followed by Q&A.

Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4617770523489/WN_8kilAaXxTied78bwpjFWBg

About Artemis

Artemis is a unified platform for energy and roofing companies that brings design, sales, financing, and operations into a single system. Teams use Artemis to go from an address to a fully priced, lender-approved proposal in seconds. The platform serves designers, sales reps, operations teams, and business owners at residential energy and roofing companies nationwide. Artemis is rated 4.9 stars across 220+ reviews on G2. Learn more at artemispower.com.

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is a technology company that provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions for residential energy and home improvement projects. The platform connects contractors, homeowners, and capital providers to make sustainable home upgrades more accessible.

Media Contact

Jonathan Leung, Artemis, 1 9176698532, [email protected], https://artemispower.com/

SOURCE Artemis