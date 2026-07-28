Artemis partners with Maxwell Power (previously HDM Capital) and becomes their core design-and-underwriting technology for solar and battery projects.

"Artemis is built to be the single platform every stakeholder in the solar, battery, and home improvement ecosystem works out of throughout the life of a project and the life of a home." - Walid Halty, CEO, Artemis Post this

The hardest part of any solar and battery project is not the sale. It is getting from a system design to something approved and ready to build, a process that today moves through multiple people over multiple days. Artemis replaces that with a single model generated in seconds, and that model becomes the shared record for the lender, the contractor, the sales rep, and soon the suppliers and distributors. Everyone works from the same information, and the project moves forward without the back-and-forth that slows it down today.

Faster NTP means money moves faster for all stakeholders. Capital providers deploy sooner and more consistently, contractors and reps get paid faster, and homeowners get the system they signed up for sooner and start saving sooner. Everyone in the chain wins.

After the Big Beautiful Bill, the Prepaid PPA is the clearest path for homeowners to maximize savings, capturing the full federal ITC. Maxwell Power's Prepaid PPA carries the lowest monthly payment in the market today, and Artemis brings it straight into the point-of-sale proposal, making it attractive for contractors, reps, and capital providers alike.

Design-to-NTP is just step one. From there, Artemis is building agents that take on the coordination and soft cost between a signed deal and a funded one. Lower cost to originate, cleaner audit trails, and the consistent, fully documented record institutional investors need to back the asset class with confidence.

For installers, the impact is immediate. An installer enters an address, Artemis generates an accurate solar and battery system design in seconds, and that design moves directly through Maxwell Power's underwriting requirements without any re-entry or portal switching. Documents are signed and approved on the spot. Every stage of the process now moves without delay, and installers are paid at each milestone faster than was previously possible.

"Artemis is built to be the single platform every stakeholder in the solar, battery, and home improvement ecosystem works out of throughout the life of a project and the life of a home. The designers, the sales reps, the lenders, the distributors, the installers, the contractors: they should all work from the same canvas, and that canvas should become the single source of truth for the homeowner's property. The Maxwell Power integration brings that vision closer to life." - Walid Halty, CEO, Artemis

Maxwell Power's Prepaid PPA offers the lowest payment structure available in the residential solar and battery market. The Artemis integration automatically validates equipment selections against Domestic Content requirements, identifying which configurations maximize the homeowner's savings and unlock the highest available installer payout tiers, without any additional manual review.

"This integration changes how the industry operates. Artemis brings Maxwell Power financing to the point of sale at full underwriting speed, and that speed matters across the entire ecosystem. Contractors get paid faster. Applications move faster. Capital deploys faster. We are building toward another $1.5 billion in the next two to three years, and Artemis is a central part of how we get there."- Austin Spilsbury, VP of Sales, Maxwell Power

Artemis: A Single, Shared Canvas for Every Stakeholder, Powered by AI

Artemis is built to be the platform every participant in a solar and battery project uses, from the first design through the life of the homeowner's property. Designers, sales reps, lenders, distributors, installers, and contractors all work from the same system, with real-time visibility into where every project stands. That record stays active for the life of the home.

The next stage is AI agents that automate the complete workflow: system design, compliance checks, underwriting, CAD uploads, and validation against Maxwell Power's specifications, with no manual input from the installer. The same AI layer automatically validates equipment for Domestic Content requirements, unlocking the full 10% bonus and the highest available payout tiers. The installer focuses on the customer. The platform handles everything behind it. By combining instant system design, Maxwell Power underwriting, integrated financing, document signing, approvals, and customizable AI agents, Artemis gives installers a complete end-to-end experience in one platform.

Availability

The integration is live now for all Maxwell Power providers. Maxwell Power's Prepaid PPA is currently active in California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, and Puerto Rico, with Arizona available for storage-only projects. Illinois, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware are scheduled for Q3 launch.

Artemis and Maxwell Power will co-host a live 30-minute webinar on July 30 at 1:00 PM CST to walk providers through the platform and demonstrate the full point-of-sale workflow in real time. The webinar will cover instant system design, Maxwell Power's Prepaid PPA,, document signing, approvals, payment milestones, and Artemis's customizable AI agents. Both teams will be available for Q&A. Registration is open here.

About Artemis

Artemis is the #1 rated solar, battery storage, and home improvement platform, trusted by companies including Goodleap, Semper Home, Empower Home Services, ISO Solar, EnergyPal and hundreds of other companies. The AI platform turns a property address into a complete, accurate 4D design in seconds, covering solar, batteries, roofing, HVAC, and other home improvement categories. Rated 4.9 stars across 320+ reviews on G2. Built by a team with experience from Tesla, Shell Ventures, and leading AI research labs. Learn more at artemispower.com.

About Maxwell Power

Maxwell Power is a residential solar and battery finance company with $1.5 billion in assets under management built over eight years and an additional $750 million recently raised. The company's Prepaid PPA delivers the lowest monthly payment in the market. Maxwell Power's Prepaid PPA offers a six-year full-protection period covering production guarantees, monitoring, and insurance. Maxwell Power is backed by institutional capital with an insured tax position and operates across California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Puerto Rico, with additional state launches planned. Learn more at maxwellpower.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Leung, Artemis Power, 1 9176698532, [email protected], artemispower.com

SOURCE Artemis Power