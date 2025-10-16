Artemis, the Only AI-Powered Solar Design Tool, Approved by Energy Trust of Oregon for Incentive Qualification

The Artemis platform generates instant solar designs and shade analyses in under 15 seconds, incorporating roof geometry, obstructions, fire setbacks, and irradiance data to provide high-fidelity performance models. Post this

The Artemis platform generates instant solar designs and shade analyses in under 15 seconds, incorporating roof geometry, obstructions, fire setbacks, and irradiance data to provide high-fidelity performance models. By meeting Energy Trust of Oregon's rigorous standards, Artemis now enables trade allies to accelerate project approvals and ensure customers capture available incentives.

National Solar, a Bend-based solar energy company, is the first Energy Trust of Oregon Trade Ally Contractor to adopt the Artemis platform, showcasing how forward-thinking contractors can leverage AI-driven technology to streamline operations and deliver a faster, more reliable experience for homeowners.

The approval highlights Artemis' growing role as a trusted standard for the solar industry, following widespread adoption by installers across the U.S.

About Artemis

Artemis is Monalee's AI-powered solar proposal platform that delivers instant, accurate designs and quotes validated by top financiers and regulatory bodies. Built by a solar company for solar companies, Artemis empowers installers with tools to move faster, lower costs, and increase confidence in system performance.

Media Contact

Jonathan Leung, Artemis, By Monalee, 1 8884821799, [email protected]

SOURCE Artemis, By Monalee