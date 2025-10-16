Artemis, the Only AI-Powered Solar Design Tool, Approved by Energy Trust of Oregon for Incentive Qualification

Artemis, the AI-powered solar design platform developed by Monalee, has been officially approved by Energy Trust of Oregon as a recognized solar resource tool.
PORTLANDO, Ore., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artemis, the AI-powered solar design platform developed by Monalee, has been officially approved by Energy Trust of Oregon as a recognized solar resource tool. This approval allows installers to submit Artemis-generated shade reports as part of incentive applications, enabling homeowners to qualify for Energy Trust of Oregon solar incentives.
With this approval, Artemis joins established platforms like Aurora and Solo as one of the few tools trusted by Energy Trust of Oregon to ensure accurate production estimates and compliance with program requirements. Unlike Aurora, Solo, and other legacy solutions, Artemis is the only AI-first solar design tool—delivering unmatched speed and precision.
The Artemis platform generates instant solar designs and shade analyses in under 15 seconds, incorporating roof geometry, obstructions, fire setbacks, and irradiance data to provide high-fidelity performance models. By meeting Energy Trust of Oregon's rigorous standards, Artemis now enables trade allies to accelerate project approvals and ensure customers capture available incentives.
National Solar, a Bend-based solar energy company, is the first Energy Trust of Oregon Trade Ally Contractor to adopt the Artemis platform, showcasing how forward-thinking contractors can leverage AI-driven technology to streamline operations and deliver a faster, more reliable experience for homeowners.
The approval highlights Artemis' growing role as a trusted standard for the solar industry, following widespread adoption by installers across the U.S.
About Artemis
Artemis is Monalee's AI-powered solar proposal platform that delivers instant, accurate designs and quotes validated by top financiers and regulatory bodies. Built by a solar company for solar companies, Artemis empowers installers with tools to move faster, lower costs, and increase confidence in system performance.
