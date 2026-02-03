Artemis Unveils Its Fastest and Most Accurate Design Engine Yet

"Artemis can now deliver fully validated, TPO-approved proposals in as little as five seconds—without compromising accuracy." "Our new energy production engine is trained on 219 million real-world data points, paired with roof AI models trained on 1.3 million roof planes." Post this

Design-level settings enable teams to define rules for panels, inverters, and fire setbacks while applying variable system losses for real-world accuracy. Software-level settings allow organizations to standardize preferences such as roof snapping, auto-design, and workflow defaults across all projects, helping teams scale speed and consistency together.

Artemis delivers five-second designs with little-to-no human involvement for standard projects, while still supporting advanced design workflows when deeper customization is required. For enterprise customers, Artemis also offers white-glove design services, returning completed designs in as little as one minute when needed.

Looking ahead, Artemis' roadmap includes instant roofing design, sell, and financing capabilities for roofing companies, expanded 3D editing for solar systems, and advanced CRM features. Upcoming CRM enhancements will enable teams to track change orders, manage post-sale updates, and provide better visibility for homeowners and internal teams throughout the project lifecycle.

This release reflects Artemis' core philosophy: move fast while maintaining precision. By combining automation, advanced editing tools, real-world data, and third-party validation, Artemis enables clean energy and home improvement companies to close faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver a better customer experience at scale. Artemis will be hosting a webinar to showcase the speed, simplicity and accuracy of it's new design tool on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 1 PM CST. Feel free to RSVP here.

