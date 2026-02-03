Artemis Unveils Its Fastest and Most Accurate Design Engine Yet

Artemis today announced a major software update that allows clean energy and home improvement companies to build, design, and sell fully validated proposals in as little as five seconds.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artemis today announced a major software update that allows clean energy and home improvement companies to build, design, and sell fully validated proposals in as little as five seconds. The platform delivers its most accurate design and production engine to date, validated by leading TPO and financing providers and approved by companies like DNV. Accuracy improvements are powered by a new energy production engine trained on 219 million data points from real installed systems, along with new roof plane AI models trained on 1.3 million roof planes. Artemis is the highest rated design tool on G2 with 4.9 stars and is already trusted by companies including Semper Solaris, GoodLeap, Empower Home Services, Dynamic SLR, Big Dog Solar, iLum and hundreds more.
The release introduces a redesigned design editor with the most advanced editing tools Artemis has ever shipped. New capabilities include enhanced roof plane modeling, advanced obstacle and tree modeling, automated fire setback controls, ground-mount and wiring modes, full canvas editing, and expanded parcel selection. These tools are designed to support fast, accurate system creation across solar, battery, and other home improvement projects.
Design-level settings enable teams to define rules for panels, inverters, and fire setbacks while applying variable system losses for real-world accuracy. Software-level settings allow organizations to standardize preferences such as roof snapping, auto-design, and workflow defaults across all projects, helping teams scale speed and consistency together.
Artemis delivers five-second designs with little-to-no human involvement for standard projects, while still supporting advanced design workflows when deeper customization is required. For enterprise customers, Artemis also offers white-glove design services, returning completed designs in as little as one minute when needed.
Looking ahead, Artemis' roadmap includes instant roofing design, sell, and financing capabilities for roofing companies, expanded 3D editing for solar systems, and advanced CRM features. Upcoming CRM enhancements will enable teams to track change orders, manage post-sale updates, and provide better visibility for homeowners and internal teams throughout the project lifecycle.
This release reflects Artemis' core philosophy: move fast while maintaining precision. By combining automation, advanced editing tools, real-world data, and third-party validation, Artemis enables clean energy and home improvement companies to close faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver a better customer experience at scale. Artemis will be hosting a webinar to showcase the speed, simplicity and accuracy of it's new design tool on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 1 PM CST. Feel free to RSVP here.
