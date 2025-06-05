Artemis22 Opens in Middleton, MA, Offering Personalized, Physician-Led MedSpa and Wellness Services

"Our goal was to create a MedSpa space where clients feel genuinely understood, supported, and cared for—without pressure or judgment," said Dr. Alshora. "Artemis22 is about delivering results through thoughtful, individualized care." Post this

With expertise in anatomy, imaging, and vascular medicine, Drs. Alshora and Bolus bring a deep understanding of form and function to each consultation. Clients work directly with the physicians to design customized treatment plans that enhance natural beauty, support vitality, and promote confidence. All treatments and products are FDA-approved, clinically vetted, and personally tested by the founders to ensure safety, efficacy, and results they trust.

"Our goal was to create a space where clients feel genuinely understood, supported, and cared for—without pressure or judgment," said Dr. Alshora.

"Artemis22 is about delivering results through thoughtful, individualized care."

In addition to aesthetic treatments, Artemis22 offers long-term wellness support through a boutique membership program that includes exclusive pricing, preventative care, and evolving treatment plans guided by physicians.

Dr. Bolus noted, "We built Artemis22 to reflect the kind of care we'd want for ourselves—rooted in science, delivered with integrity, and tailored to the individual."

About Artemis22

At Artemis22, our mission is simple: we help people navigate life feeling their best. Our board-certified physician founders lead every consultation and treatment with precision, warmth, and deep respect for the individuality of each client. Through personalized care, evidence-based treatments, and a warm, positive and judgement free environment, we invite you to embrace the essence of a wildly beautiful life.

To explore services or schedule a personalized consultation, visit www.artemis22.com.

Dr. Sama Alshora, Artemis 22, 1 617-372-1427, [email protected], https://www.artemis22.com/

