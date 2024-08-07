Artfully Engineered & 100% Milled, New PXG Sugar Daddy III Wedges Are a Beacon of Quality and Performance

From first look, it is obvious that Sugar Daddy III Wedges are something special—the craftsmanship is impeccable. From the first swing, there is no doubt that these babies will get you up and down from any lie and in any condition. They are sweet! Post this

Made from a high-strength 8620 soft carbon steel, PXG Sugar Daddy III Wedges are triple forged. This process creates a tight grain structure that increases the material strength, extends the life of the grooves, and delivers an exceptional feel and appearance. Further refined through the precision milling process, every geometry is produced to exacting specifications for consistent performance today – and when golfers are ready to refresh their set.

Sugar Daddy III Wedges feature a unique wide groove pattern that gives golfers more control and consistency specific to trajectory and spin. The wide groove logic delivers a groove edge that can engage with the cover of a ball .002" deeper and supports approximately 25% more volume in the cross-sectional areas than competitor narrow groove patterns. The deeper pentation helps improve friction in dry conditions and produce more spin. The wider groove also helps displace water and debris to improve traction and maintain more spin in wet conditions.

Precision Weighting Technology, located near the center of gravity on the back of the clubhead, can be adjusted in 2-gram increments during a fitting. This enables golfers to experience various head weight configurations and achieve optimal personalized performance. Weighting is not intended to be adjusted after purchase.

Allowing for further personalization, PXG Sugar Daddy III Wedges present golfers with three versatile sole designs.

The BP-Grind (12) has a high toe design with full face grooves, ideal for lush turf and soft sand conditions or for golfers with a steeper attack angle. A wider sole with a 12-degree bounce angle and a slight taper from heel to toe provides additional bounce and maximum forgiveness.

Designed for versatility across all playing conditions, the new S-Grind (10) features a classic head shape and grooves with a traditional sole with a 10-degree bounce angle that tapers in width from heel to toe. This design creates moderate bounce for versatility in square or open playing positions.

The C-Grind (07) features a classic head shape and grooves, a narrow sole with a 7-degree bounce angle, and an aggressive taper from heel to toe, delivering lower bounce and greater versatility. It is ideal for skilled golfers who want to hit creative shots around the green.

PXG Sugar Daddy III S Grind Lofts – 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60

PXG Sugar Daddy III BP Grind Lofts – 54, 56, 58, 60

PXG Sugar Daddy III C Grind Lofts – 58, 60

Price Chrome: $299.99 USD

Price Xtreme Dark: $349.99 USD

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

