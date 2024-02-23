Artha Solutions Named Qlik's Best Enabled Partner of the Year

"This award underscores the strength of our longstanding partnership with Qlik, reflecting our dedication to empowering organizations with data integration, quality, analytics and governance solutions." Post this

"We are immensely grateful to Qlik for this honor and recognition," said Srinivas Poddutoori, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Artha Solutions. "This award underscores the strength of our longstanding partnership with Qlik, reflecting our dedication to empowering organizations with data integration, quality, analytics and governance solutions."

Artha Solutions has been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive data management solutions, including Data Integration, Data Quality, Customer 360, Data Governance, Data Analytics and SAP Solutions, leveraging Qlik's powerful solutions with Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Through strategic collaboration with Qlik, Artha Solutions has enabled its clients to harness the full potential of their data assets and drive tangible business outcomes.

Qlik's proactive approach to fostering a robust ecosystem for its users has been instrumental in empowering key partners like Artha Solutions to deliver strategic value to customers. This recognition reaffirms Qlik's commitment to driving innovation and enabling organizations to derive actionable insights from their data.

In response to this recognition, Rich FitzHarris, Global Director Strategic Relationships at Artha Solutions, commented, "We are honored to receive this award from Qlik, which validates our relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering cutting-edge data solutions. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our team and our enduring partnership with Qlik."

"We're honored to spotlight the stellar accomplishments of our partners, embodying our shared vision to transform data into actionable insights and real-world success for businesses worldwide," said David Zember, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik. "Our partners are at the heart of bringing Qlik's innovative solutions to life, enabling organizations to transcend traditional data handling and unlock their full potential. This award celebrates our mutual commitment to turning complex data landscapes into tangible business outcomes."

Artha Solutions remains committed to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to its clients. This recognition by Qlik further solidifies Artha Solutions' position as a leader in the data solutions landscape.

About Artha Solutions:

Artha Solutions is a leading provider of data integration, quality, and governance solutions, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data assets. With a focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Artha Solutions delivers comprehensive data solutions to Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.thinkartha.com .

About Qlik:

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

https://www.thinkartha.com

Contact Information Display

Name: Kasyapa Malladi

Source Company: Artha Solutions

Company Website: https://www.thinkartha.com

Phone: 888-840-0098

Email: solutions@thinkartha.com

SOURCE Artha Solutions