ArtHaus Summer Music, DJ and Music Production Program 2026

Our immersive program offers a unique opportunity to dive into music production, DJing, and live instrumental instruction under the guidance of real-world industry professionals.

WEEHAWKEN, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ArtHaus Summer Music Program 2026

Our immersive program offers a unique opportunity to dive into music production, DJing, and live instrumental instruction under the guidance of real-world industry professionals. With a personalized 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio, students gain hands-on experience using state-of-the-art tools like Ableton Live and Logic Pro in an "emotionally safe" environment that encourages them to think outside the box. From collaborating on original tracks to mastering the art of mixing, your teen will leave energized, inspired, and proud of their creative growth. Spaces are limited, so register today (form below) to secure a spot for a summer of pure fun and total creativity!

Why Choose the ArtHaus Summer Music & DJ Program?

Designed for ages 12 through 17, our summer program offers an immersive, out of the box, hands-on experience that goes far beyond a typical camp.

DJ Program: From learning the basics of beat matching to mastering the art of DJing, our program will equip you with the skills needed to rock any party! Our instructors will guide you through the essentials and help you develop your unique style.

Music Production Labs: Dive into the essentials of beat making and song creation using industry-standard tools like Ableton Live and Logic Pro.

Professional Instruction: Receive personalized training in piano, guitar, bass, keys, and voice, balancing technical theory with creative exploration.

Collaborative Projects: Team up with like-minded peers for daily jam sessions, collaborate on lyrics, produce original tracks, or even create a music video.

Special Guest Teachers: Weekly guests join ArtHaus for inspirational talks and workshops.

Fun Competitions: Lyric writing, beat making, and performance.

The ArtHaus Difference

Expert Mentorship: Learn from real-world musicians, DJs, and producers who share their wealth of industry knowledge.

Individualized Attention: We keep a small 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio to ensure every artist gets the guidance they need.

Proven Success: Parents describe the program as an "enriching experience" where children feel emotionally safe while being "challenged creatively and socially."

Inspiring Environment: Beyond the studio, students can gain inspiration from the ArtHaus Gallery, featuring thought-provoking contemporary art from local and international artists.

Fun, Fun, Fun: With over 20 years' experience developing creative programs for kids, you can be sure we got this!

What Our Community Says:

"Frank and the crew went above and beyond... my son learned how to actually write tracks and compose music." — Gina T.

"My 16-year-old son... collaborated on lyrics and created a full song by the end of the week." — Toni G.

"A fantastic experience... kids were challenged creatively and socially." — Esther F.

Register Now – Spaces are Limited!

Schedule: Monday through Friday, 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM.

Dates: Weekly sessions available from July 6th through August 28th.

Perks: Drinks and snacks are provided daily, with a pizza lunch every Friday!

Don't miss your chance to elevate your musical talents and join a community of creators. Call us, 551-327-6449 or visit us in Weehawken to secure your spot!

*Please inquire if interested in programming for younger children ages 7 through 11 years old.

Do you have questions? Sign up for an open house or a virtual open house (Zoom) where you can meet the instructors and ask questions.

Media Contact

Frank Jackson, ArtHaus LLC, 1 5513276449, [email protected], https://arthaushudson.com

SOURCE ArtHaus LLC