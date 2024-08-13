Arthur Law Firm Highlights Ohio Truck Accident Risks During National Safety Month

"Brake problems are a significant contributing factor to semi-truck accidents. August 25-31 is Brake Safety Week, and Arthur Law Firm wants to remind Ohio families to stay cautious and focused while driving near semi-trucks, especially on major roadways like I-75 and US-23." Post this

Sobering Truck Accident Statistics

Statistics from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Administration reveal a concerning rise in commercial truck crashes. From 2010 to 2021, fatal crashes involving semi-trucks surged by 52%, with an 18% increase observed from 2020 to 2021 alone. Serious injuries from these crashes escalated by 62% over the same period, underscoring the severity of the issue.

Brake Safety Week

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) has announced that this year's Brake Safety Week will be held Aug. 25-31. This important initiative focuses on commercial motor vehicle inspections and regulatory compliance. CVSA-certified inspectors will conduct routine inspections of commercial vehicle brake systems. Semi-trucks with brake-related violations will be removed from roadways until repairs can be made.

Brake-related violations are the most common cause for commercial vehicles to be out-of-service. In 2023, six of the top 20 vehicle violations were brake-related, and 25.2% of all out-of-service violations during the CVSA International Roadcheck were due to brake systems.

Insufficient Brakes: A Major Concern

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, brake problems significantly contribute to truck accidents, cited in over 30% of cases, compared to a mere 5% in passenger vehicle accidents. Many semi-trucks exceed weight restrictions, further compromising their braking capabilities. A recent accident highlighted this concern when the post-crash investigation revealed significant misadjustment in the truck's brakes, severely limiting its ability to stop within a safe distance.

Thorough Inspections for Safety

Despite federal regulations mandating daily safety inspections, many truck drivers are under employer-imposed time constraints when completing their routes. Drivers feeling the pressure are more likely to rush through inspections or may perform superficial checks to expedite their return to the road. This prioritization of short-term profits over safety can have devastating consequences.

Sharing the Road Safely

An accident involving a semi-truck can have dire consequences on passenger cars, leading to extensive property damage and severe injuries. Heightened awareness of trucks on the road and sensible driving practices can mitigate risks and promote safer roadways for all.

