Arthur Murray® Dance Studios Announces Key Leadership Hires, Ushering in New Era of Growth and Franchisee Support

"These strategic hires reflect our commitment to empowering our franchisees, growing our presence and elevating the ballroom and social dance experience for dancers of all ages," said Gary Edwards, CEO of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. "Dance has more global reach today than ever before. As such, we're building a leadership team dedicated to continuing the Arthur Murray legacy, while driving strategic evolution, operational excellence and global growth, setting the stage for an exciting new era for Arthur Murray and the communities we serve."

Leading development efforts in Arthur Murray's new era is Padulo. With nearly 40 years of franchise development experience, Padulo most recently served as CDO of School of Rock and has worked in leadership roles with BrightStar Care, Goddard Systems, AAMCO Transmissions and Dunkin'. His new franchise development strategy for Arthur Murray will strengthen support for existing owners and identify new markets and franchisees for expansion.

Carroll joins the leadership team after decades as an Arthur Murray franchisee, having opened studios in New York, Florida and Arizona. Most recently, she served as Area Director, overseeing growth from six studios to 33. In her role as VP of Operations, she will drive operational consistency, help studios increase performance and ensure a high-quality student experience.

Since opening its first franchised studio in 1938, Arthur Murray Dance Studios has grown to more than 300 locations worldwide. The brand is renowned not only for teaching ballroom dance, but also for providing customized instruction in specialty dances for weddings, parties and other social occasions – helping couples, families and individuals create lasting moments on the dance floor. Whether it's preparing for a first dance at a wedding or learning a new step for a social gathering, Arthur Murray offers programs tailored to every student's goals.

As the brand welcomes in a new era, the global dance leader is poised to expand its footprint and ensure franchisees, teachers and students benefit from an elevated studio experience, continued global expansion and an even greater focus on social and specialty dance programming.

About Arthur Murray® Dance Studios

Founded in 1912, Arthur Murray Dance Studios has been a leader in ballroom dance education for over a century, teaching millions of students worldwide.

With more than 300 studios spanning over 20 countries, the brand is continuing the legacy built by Arthur Murray and late Chairman Phil Masters, now welcoming in a new era under the leadership of CEO Gary Edwards.

Arthur Murray Dance Studios provides individual and group lessons for dancers of all ages and experience. Centered around social dancing and the World Famous Arthur Murray® teaching method, Arthur Murray Dance Studios offers a fun, comfortable environment for all students – whether learning ballroom dance, preparing for a wedding, competition or celebrating life's special moments through dance.

