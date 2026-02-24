Arthur Murray® Dance Studios Expands U.S. Footprint With Converted Studio in West Covina, California

"Conversions are a major part of our growth strategy this year," said Gary Edwards, CEO of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. "By welcoming experienced independent studio owners into Arthur Murray, we provide the operational expertise, structured support and global brand recognition they need to scale." Post this

"Conversions are a major part of our growth strategy this year," said Gary Edwards, CEO of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. "By welcoming experienced independent studio owners into Arthur Murray, we provide the operational expertise, structured support and global brand recognition they need to scale their business successfully, while delivering a differentiated, world-class dance experience to students in their communities. We're privileged to welcome Denis and Lesya to the Arthur Murray family and look forward to their continued success in West Covina."

Seasoned professional ballroom dancers and former owners of Lead & Follow Dance Studio, Kutepov and Sinitsa bring years of experience in instruction and dance studio management. Their West Covina studio now offers Arthur Murray's signature personalized ballroom, social and specialty dance instruction, creating a welcoming environment for students of all ages and skill levels.

"Joining Arthur Murray was an easy decision for us," said Denis Kutepov. "We wanted to expand our reach in West Covina and bring social and ballroom dance to more people in our community. Arthur Murray's people, proven operations, global brand power and comprehensive franchise support give us the structure to grow our studio, develop instructors and deliver an exceptional dance experience for our students."

Founded in 1912, Arthur Murray has taught millions of students worldwide and today operates more than 300 studios across 20 countries. The brand is built to help its franchisees drive sustainable revenue, increase student lifetime value and create high-performing studios rooted in community.

As the brand accelerates growth, Arthur Murray has made one of the most significant investments in franchise support in its history, rolling out a strengthened Franchise Value Proposition (FVP). The FVP is designed to enhance unit-level economics and operational consistency across the system, providing guidance in pricing strategy, marketing, dance programming, instructor recruitment and training, student acquisition and retention and purchasing efficiencies. Together, these initiatives will simplify operations, drive revenue and position franchisees for scalable profitability.

For independent studio owners, Arthur Murray's conversion program offers a compelling opportunity to join a globally recognized brand with more than a century of leadership in social and ballroom dance. By combining established brand credibility and national awareness with a scalable model centered on social dance, conversions allow experienced operators to accelerate growth, strengthen studio performance and enhance profitability potential, while maintaining their strong local community presence.

For more information on converting an existing studio to Arthur Murray, please visit https://www.arthurmurray.com/franchising/convert-your-studio/.

About Arthur Murray® Dance Studios

Founded in 1912, Arthur Murray Dance Studios has been a leader in ballroom dance education for over a century, teaching millions of students worldwide.

With more than 300 studios spanning over 20 countries, the brand is continuing the legacy built by Arthur Murray and late Chairman Phil Masters, now welcoming in a new era under the leadership of CEO Gary Edwards.

Arthur Murray Dance Studios provides individual and group lessons for dancers of all ages and experience. Centered around social dancing and the World Famous Arthur Murray® teaching method, Arthur Murray Dance Studios offers a fun, comfortable environment for all students – whether learning ballroom dance, preparing for a wedding, competition or celebrating life's special moments through dance.

For more information on franchising with Arthur Murray, please visit https://www.arthurmurray.com/franchising.

