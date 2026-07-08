Arthur Murray Dance Studios Marks Most Successful Development Period in Brand History, Opening 26 Studios in First Half of 2026

"What makes this moment so meaningful is that the best chapter of this brand's story is still being written," said Gary Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. Post this

Arthur Murray's record first-half growth follows 32 franchise agreements signed with existing franchisees in Q4 2025, nearly all of which have already opened – a pace that is virtually unheard of in franchising, where the road from signed agreement to open doors is typically far longer. New studios have opened across the U.S. in California, Florida, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, and internationally in Canada, Italy and Peru, among other domestic and international markets. That momentum reflects the caliber of operator Arthur Murray is attracting and the strength of a system built to get franchisees to opening day faster, and more prepared, than the industry standard.

Franchise expansion has been driven by three development channels – existing franchisees growing their portfolios, conversions of independent dance studios into the Arthur Murray system, and new studio development from first-time franchisees entering the brand, a channel opened to qualified candidates outside the existing network for the first time in decades.

To support this expansion, Arthur Murray has implemented a refreshed Franchise Value Proposition that strengthens studio performance across marketing, lead generation, operations, dance instructor recruitment and development, pricing and revenue optimization. The brand's franchise opportunity emphasizes long-term student growth, social and specialty dance programming and strong student and dance instructor retention – all factors that drive recurring demand, predictable revenue and attractive unit-level economics for franchisees.

"Arthur Murray has been part of people's lives for more than a century – weddings, anniversaries, competitions and moments that families pass down through generations," said Gary Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. "What makes this moment so meaningful is that the best chapter of this brand's story is still being written. The growth we're seeing in the first half of 2026 isn't just a record – it's a proof point of where Arthur Murray is headed. More communities around the world will have access to what our students have always known – that learning to dance with Arthur Murray changes your life, and we intend to make that possible everywhere."

Since opening its first franchised studio in 1938, Arthur Murray has expanded to more than 325 locations across 19 countries, teaching millions of students to dance for everyday enjoyment, special occasions and competition. With a record first half of 2026 behind it and a growing pipeline of conversion and new development opportunities, the brand is positioned to continue expanding its global footprint while delivering on the promise that has defined Arthur Murray for more than a century.

For more information on franchising with Arthur Murray, please visit https://www.arthurmurray.com/franchising/.

About Arthur Murray Dance Studios

Founded in 1912, Arthur Murray Dance Studios has been a leader in ballroom and social dance education for over a century, teaching millions of students worldwide.

With more than 325 studios spanning 19 countries, the brand is continuing the legacy built by Arthur Murray and late Chairman Phil Masters, now welcoming in a new era under the leadership of CEO Gary Edwards.

Arthur Murray Dance Studios provides individual and group lessons for dancers of all ages and experience. Centered around social dancing and the World Famous Arthur Murray teaching method, Arthur Murray Dance Studios offers a fun, comfortable environment for all students – whether learning ballroom dance, preparing for a wedding, competition or celebrating life's special moments through dance.

For more information on Arthur Murray franchise opportunities, please visit https://arthurmurray.com/franchising/.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, Arthur Murray Dance Studios, 1 954-647-3383, [email protected], https://www.arthurmurray.com/franchising/

SOURCE Arthur Murray Dance Studios