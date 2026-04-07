Arthur Murray® Dance Studios Opens Record 15 Studios in Q1 2026

"It's exciting to see our brand increase its presence globally, and our first quarter success demonstrates the strength of the Arthur Murray model, as well as the confidence franchisees have in our growth strategy," said Tony Padulo, Chief Development Officer of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. Post this

In Q1 2026, Arthur Murray opened new studios across the U.S. in Brookfield, Wisconsin; Davis, California; West Covina, California; Auburn, California; Eugene, Oregon; Stafford, Virginia; Toledo, Ohio; Olympia, Washington; Seattle, Washington and Conroe, Texas.

International locations debuted in Chacarilla, Peru; Haifa, Israel; Como, Italy; Mantova, Italy and Parma, Italy.

"It's exciting to see our brand increase its presence globally, and our first quarter success demonstrates the strength of the Arthur Murray model, as well as the confidence franchisees have in our growth strategy," said Tony Padulo, Chief Development Officer of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. "We're building on a century-long legacy while transforming how we expand our network, making it easier than ever for new and existing franchisees to grow with a system that has been leading ballroom and social dance for more than 100 years."

Historically, Arthur Murray franchise ownership was limited to existing studio owners and their teams. The brand's evolution now allows qualified candidates or select independent dance school operators from outside the system to participate in its proven franchise model, creating a rare opportunity to join a global leader in social dance education.

Arthur Murray's franchise opportunity emphasizes long-term student growth, social and specialty dance programming and strong student and dance instructor retention. These factors drive recurring demand, predictable revenue and attractive unit-level economics for franchisees.

To support this next expansion phase, Arthur Murray has implemented a refreshed Franchise Value Proposition that strengthens studio performance across marketing, lead generation, operations, dance instructor recruitment and development, pricing and revenue optimization.

"Every decision we make is about helping our franchisees be successful," said Gary Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. "From expanding our network of owners to supporting studio excellence, our focus is on growing strategically, developing great dance instructors and creating lasting memories for our students, which drives long-term value for our franchisees."

Since opening its first franchised studio in 1938, Arthur Murray has expanded to 320 locations across 19 countries, teaching millions of students to dance for everyday enjoyment, special occasions and competition.

With a growing pipeline of conversion and new development opportunities, the brand is positioned to continue expanding its global footprint while delivering stronger support and unit-level economics for franchisees.

For more information on franchising with Arthur Murray, please visit https://www.arthurmurray.com/franchising/.

About Arthur Murray® Dance Studios

Founded in 1912, Arthur Murray Dance Studios has been a leader in ballroom and social dance education for over a century, teaching millions of students worldwide.

With 320 studios spanning 19 countries, the brand is continuing the legacy built by Arthur Murray and late Chairman Phil Masters, now welcoming in a new era under the leadership of CEO Gary Edwards.

Arthur Murray Dance Studios provides individual and group lessons for dancers of all ages and experience. Centered around social dancing and the World Famous Arthur Murray® teaching method, Arthur Murray Dance Studios offers a fun, comfortable environment for all students – whether learning ballroom dance, preparing for a wedding, competition or celebrating life's special moments through dance.

For more information on Arthur Murray franchise opportunities, please visit https://arthurmurray.com/franchising/.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, Arthur Murray Dance Studios, 1 9546473383, [email protected], https://www.arthurmurray.com/franchising/

SOURCE Arthur Murray Dance Studios