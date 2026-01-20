Arthur Murray® Dance Studios Signs 32 Franchise Agreements with Existing Franchisees in Q4 2025

"For more than a century, we've brought people together through the joy of dance. Today, we're pairing that legacy with a modernized franchise platform designed to help owners build profitable, scalable studios while expanding dance into more communities around the world." Post this

In Q4, the brand also converted an independent dance studio in West Covina, California, highlighting Arthur Murray's growing appeal to experienced independent operators seeking the scale, systems and brand power of a global franchise leader. Conversions of independent studios will be a key growth driver for Arthur Murray in 2026, alongside the brand's longer-term strategy to support new studio development via existing and new franchisees.

"Our Q4 2025 development success reflects the confidence of our franchisees as Arthur Murray enters a new era of growth," said Gary Edwards, CEO of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. "For more than a century, we've brought people together through the joy of dance. Today, we're pairing that legacy with a modernized franchise platform designed to help owners build profitable, scalable studios while expanding dance into more communities around the world."

Historically, Arthur Murray franchise ownership has been limited to internal studio owners and their teams. As part of its evolution, the brand is now opening conversion and new development opportunities to qualified franchisees outside the system – creating a rare chance to join one of the most recognized and respected names in dance and franchising.

Arthur Murray's franchise model is built around long-term student relationships, high engagement and strong retention, driven by its focus on social and specialty dance. This creates recurring demand, predictable revenue and attractive unit-level economics for franchise owners.

To support its next phase of growth, Arthur Murray is rolling out a refreshed Franchise Value Proposition focused on strengthening studio performance, including pricing and revenue optimization, marketing and lead generation, operational consistency, purchasing efficiencies and instructor recruitment and development.

"Our goal is to make it easier for owners to focus on what matters most, which is growing their student base, developing great dance instructors and building long-term studio success," added Edwards. "It's all about helping our franchisees win."

While many dance brands focus heavily on competition, Arthur Murray places an emphasis on social dance and community connection, allowing franchisees to attract broader audiences and drive value.

Since opening its first franchised studio in 1938, Arthur Murray has grown to more than 300 locations across more than 20 countries, teaching millions of students to dance for everyday enjoyment, special occasions and competition. With more than 30 franchise agreements signed in Q4 2025 and a growing pipeline of conversion and development opportunities, the brand is positioned to continue expanding its global footprint, while delivering stronger support and unit-level economics for its franchisees.

About Arthur Murray® Dance Studios

Founded in 1912, Arthur Murray Dance Studios has been a leader in ballroom dance education for over a century, teaching millions of students worldwide.

With more than 300 studios spanning over 20 countries, the brand is continuing the legacy built by Arthur Murray and late Chairman Phil Masters, now welcoming in a new era under the leadership of CEO Gary Edwards.

Arthur Murray Dance Studios provides individual and group lessons for dancers of all ages and experience. Centered around social dancing and the World Famous Arthur Murray® teaching method, Arthur Murray Dance Studios offers a fun, comfortable environment for all students – whether learning ballroom dance, preparing for a wedding, competition or celebrating life's special moments through dance.

For more information, please visit https://arthurmurray.com.

