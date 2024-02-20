Artificer Wood Works Elevates Wedding Season With Handcrafted Customized Gifts to Toast to the Happy Couple

An artificer is "One who is skilled and clever in the ways of making things; an inventor; a craftsperson." Post this

Soon folks will be on the all too familiar search for the perfect gift for couples this wedding season. Delighting gifters and recipients for over a decade, Artificer Wood Works artisans are passionate about creating unique and clever products that make it easy for gifters to add thoughtful and personal touches to transform them into truly extraordinary gifts.

The Anniversary Wine Box was created to be a meaningful one-of-a-kind gift for engagements, weddings and anniversaries. Their patented, open-on-anniversary design allows the wine that recipients place inside the box to age and deepen with the couple's love while creating special future moments for them to share a bottle of wine and reminisce about their journey together.

Not only is it four gifts in one, by being a wedding gift and three future anniversary gifts, but it's an experience the couple will cherish and solves the problem of finding a gift for the couple that already has everything.

Other gifts available include The Keepsake Ceremony Wine Box, a thoughtful addition to a wedding ceremony or as a memento from the big day. The wine box features compartments for a bottle of wine and a larger, cork-lined slot for other mementos. The versatile box handcrafted by artisans has multiple uses for weddings. For example, it can be used in a Love Letter Ceremony, a unity candle replacement in which notes to each other and a bottle of wine are sealed as part of the wedding ceremony to be read later by the couple while sharing the bottle on a future anniversary. Further, the couple can use the box to collect notes, advice and well-wishes from guests on their wedding day and again seal them to be read on their anniversary or create an anniversary time-capsule tradition by refilling the box each year with a new note, sentimental trinket and bottle of wine.

About Artificer Wood Works:

Inventor of the patented Anniversary Wine Box, Artificer Wood Works established its business in 2010 and quickly became a unique source for guests looking for the perfect meaningful wedding gift. Their products are entirely handcrafted and personalized in their workshop in High Ridge, Mo., and the high quality is confirmed through over 1,200 verified 5-star reviews. Committed to sourcing sustainable materials and using environmentally responsible practices in addition to their partnership with Trees For the Future, Artificer Wood Works has been able to plant over 63,000 trees and support education about the importance of trees.

