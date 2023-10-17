Artificial Grass: Arizona's Answer to Spiraling Water Bills by Landscaping Expert Shawn Ramey

In response to Phoenix's anticipated water rate hikes and Arizona's growing water scarcity, Shawn Ramey of Elite Turf champions artificial grass as a sustainable solution, emphasizing its critical role in water conservation. Drawing on decades of landscaping expertise and with endorsements from industry giants, Ramey calls for a shift towards synthetic grass to combat rising water bills and promote a greener Arizona.
PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Phoenix prepares for significant water rate hikes scheduled over the next few years, Shawn Ramey, the Owner of Elite Turf and a leading figure in the landscaping industry, underscores the essential role of artificial grass in water conservation efforts. Leveraging nearly two decades of experience, Shawn advises businesses and residents to consider synthetic grass as a solution to Arizona's looming water challenges.
Commercial businesses, sports arenas, and residential homeowners in Phoenix are facing a staggering 48% increase in water bills set for October 2023, March 2024, and March 2025. These hikes aim to aggressively incentivize conservation by reducing the base amount of water available at a low cost. Additionally, Scottsdale, Arizona, a Phoenix Metro area, is pioneering sustainability as they ban natural grass for all new home construction to preserve the city's precious water resources.
With the dwindling Colorado River threatening to sap the water supply for millions of Phoenix residents—the fervent adoption of artificial grass couldn't be timelier. The Artificial Turf Council calculates that "Billions of gallons of water can be saved yearly by replacing grass with artificial turf."
Drawing upon his vast experience, Shawn highlights the transformative potential of synthetic grass in these challenging times. "The escalating water bills aren't just numbers; they signify a pressing water scarcity issue. Switching to artificial turf isn't merely a cost-saving measure; it's a conscientious step towards sustainable living."
Reflecting on the historical evolution of artificial turf, Shawn remarked, "From the Houston Astrodome in 1966 to today's modern stadiums and businesses, artificial grass remains a testament to human ingenuity, especially in challenging environments."
Highlighting the trend of businesses, corporations, and modern stadiums such as AT&T Stadium, NRG Stadium, CenturyLink Field, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Tropicana Field, Disney, and countless others that have experienced the game-changing effects of artificial turf, Shawn added, "Leading entities recognize the benefits of synthetic grass: significant water savings, durability, and visual appeal. This isn't just a trend, but a vital shift, given our state's water constraints."
"The adoption of artificial turf isn't simply a landscaping choice but a pledge to Arizona's future. We're inviting individuals to be a part of a sustainable movement, ensuring a greener footprint for our future generations," emphasized Shawn.
As the Owner of Elite Turf, Shawn combines his military values with close to two decades of landscaping excellence. Under his leadership, Elite Turf has partnered with industry giants like the Dodgers, White Sox, Disneyland, and over 6,000 successful residential and commercial ventures. Shawn's vision is not just about business; it's about promoting sustainable solutions for the community. Visit us at https://www.eliteturfaz.com for more information.
