Artificial Grass: Arizona's Answer to Spiraling Water Bills by Landscaping Expert Shawn Ramey

"The adoption of artificial turf isn't simply a landscaping choice but a pledge to Arizona's future. We're inviting individuals to be a part of a sustainable movement, ensuring a greener footprint for our future generations." Tweet this

With the dwindling Colorado River threatening to sap the water supply for millions of Phoenix residents—the fervent adoption of artificial grass couldn't be timelier. The Artificial Turf Council calculates that "Billions of gallons of water can be saved yearly by replacing grass with artificial turf."

Drawing upon his vast experience, Shawn highlights the transformative potential of synthetic grass in these challenging times. "The escalating water bills aren't just numbers; they signify a pressing water scarcity issue. Switching to artificial turf isn't merely a cost-saving measure; it's a conscientious step towards sustainable living."

Reflecting on the historical evolution of artificial turf, Shawn remarked, "From the Houston Astrodome in 1966 to today's modern stadiums and businesses, artificial grass remains a testament to human ingenuity, especially in challenging environments."

Highlighting the trend of businesses, corporations, and modern stadiums such as AT&T Stadium, NRG Stadium, CenturyLink Field, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Tropicana Field, Disney, and countless others that have experienced the game-changing effects of artificial turf, Shawn added, "Leading entities recognize the benefits of synthetic grass: significant water savings, durability, and visual appeal. This isn't just a trend, but a vital shift, given our state's water constraints."

"The adoption of artificial turf isn't simply a landscaping choice but a pledge to Arizona's future. We're inviting individuals to be a part of a sustainable movement, ensuring a greener footprint for our future generations," emphasized Shawn.

As the Owner of Elite Turf, Shawn combines his military values with close to two decades of landscaping excellence. Under his leadership, Elite Turf has partnered with industry giants like the Dodgers, White Sox, Disneyland, and over 6,000 successful residential and commercial ventures. Shawn's vision is not just about business; it's about promoting sustainable solutions for the community. Visit us at https://www.eliteturfaz.com for more information.

Media Contact

Shanon Cooper, Elite Turf, 1 832-561-7098, [email protected], https://www.eliteturfaz.com

SOURCE Elite Turf