AAEA members publish new research in JAAEA

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generative AI has recently been made available to the public, which means this research is looking at real-time impacts on our agricultural economics classrooms. A new study found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) when compaired to an average college student, scored almost a full grade higher.

In the new article "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Learning and Assessment in Agricultural and Applied Economics" published in the Journal of the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, Hannah Shear, K. Aleks Schaefer, and Bhawna Thapa from Oklahoma State University along with Logan Britton and Jason Bergtold from Kansas State University, find out how AI performs compaired to students in introductory level agricultural economics course paper.

The authors say "Faculty and instructors in our field will need to be familiar with and understand the functions of AI so they can better prepare for students to utilize them on assignments or find ways to incorporate AI into the learning process."

They continue, "We also found that instructors who had previous exposure to AI were 13 times more likely to detect AI generated essays."

If you are interested in setting up an interview, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], www.aaea.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association