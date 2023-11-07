Artificial Intelligence at ICON: How a world-leading healthcare intelligence CRO is transforming the delivery of clinical trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how ICON approaches artificial intelligence (AI). Attendees will learn how ICON's award-winning AI solutions help identify the best sites the first time, accurately predict post-marketing requirements and rapidly connect key opinion leaders in a given rare disease space. The featured speakers will discuss the future of AI in clinical research.
TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an innovative webinar delving into how ICON — a healthcare intelligence clinical research organization (CRO) — uses award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to transform the future of clinical research. AI is a general term for software that mimics human cognition or perception. Rapid progress in AI is transforming many industries with considerable impact, including clinical trials.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how ICON, a healthcare intelligence CRO is helping to transform clinical trial delivery. Topics and learnings include:
- How ICON approaches AI
- ICON's award-winning AI solutions help identify the best sites the first time, accurately predict post-marketing requirements and rapidly connect key opinion leaders in a given rare disease space
- The future of AI in clinical research
Join the featured speakers to learn how ICON is using AI to improve industry processes and help solve problems people didn't once think possible.
Join experts from ICON, Gerard Quinn, VP, IT Innovation & Informatics; Michael Phillips, Senior Director, Innovation & Informatics; and Gilyana Borlikova, PhD, Manager, Innovation & Informatics, for the live webinar on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Artificial Intelligence at ICON: How a world-leading healthcare intelligence CRO is transforming the delivery of clinical trials.
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
