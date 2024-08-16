Artificial Intelligence for Job Searches: What 380 Workers Say About AI's Growing Influence

"As AI in recruitment grows, both jobseekers and recruiters will increasingly rely on these technologies." —Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations CEO and co-founder Post this

The results are eye-opening: 75% of workers are familiar with AI tools, and half of them have used AI to create or edit career documents like resumes and cover letters. Even among those with no AI experience, 68% are open to using tools like ChatGPT for their job applications.

However, concerns about data privacy and algorithmic bias remain. Workers are calling for greater transparency on how AI handles personal data and ensures fairness in job matching. Skepticism is especially high regarding AI's role in making hiring decisions, with 45% of respondents distrustful of its use in this area. Overall, 80% of workers believe companies should disclose the use of AI in business practices.

Looking forward, survey participants expect AI tools to become even more advanced, with better features and integration into job search resources. For a closer look at the survey findings and the impact of AI on remote jobseekers, visit Virtual Vocations' blog: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/ai-tools-survey-results-380-workers-artificial-intelligence-job-searchers/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a 100% remote business dedicated to connecting jobseekers with human-screened, fully remote job postings from vetted businesses. Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to help jobseekers find flexible, remote work that suits their values, lifestyle goals, and career ambitions. Since its creation, Virtual Vocations has assisted more than four million remote-curious jobseekers explore telecommuting positions and access valuable job search resources.

Offering more than just a curated database of remote job postings, Virtual Vocations also develops and hosts a comprehensive suite of remote job search tools, from exclusive career courses and downloadable resources to personalized career coaching and resume writing services. Additionally, the company publishes several data-driven reports annually, providing valuable insights into the latest trends in remote work, and maintains a searchable database of 15,000+ companies known for hiring fully remote workers.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, fully remote company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected], https://www.virtualvocations.com

