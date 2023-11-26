Artificial Intelligence Has Landed in the Watch Industry

For a smarter approach to watch collecting, explore everywatch.com today Post this

After more than 2 years of research and development, EveryWatch is being deployed to serve as the one-stop information and analysis platform for the watch market. The platform includes a historical watch sale database with actual sales prices of over 500,000 watches and aggregates new watches coming on to the market in real time from over 250 auction houses and 150 online marketplaces and dealers. The platform also includes a trove of tools to analyze trends and statistics to understand the value and trends of specific watches or a full collection. Users also have the ability to save detailed searches and receive notifications when watches that match the specific search characteristics are made available for sale anywhere in the world.

"I am excited to see EveryWatch completing the watch ecosystem as the largest watch database, providing accurate and reliable pricing information to the watch community. EveryWatch allows to make educated decisions about pre-owned watches quickly and with confidence." Chabi Nouri, Chairperson of the Board of EveryWatch and former CEO of Piaget.

Davide Parmigiani, Chairman of Monaco Legend Auction House and collector, commented, "EveryWatch is the epitome of efficiency. As auctioneers, we can now easily and quickly value watches and identify trends. And as a collector, I can now track the value of my full collection daily and also be notified when the watch I have been looking to buy for years comes on to the market."

The platform was created by Nacre Capital, a venture builder focused on building AI based deep technology companies. The Nacre portfolio, includes FDNA, providing solutions to detect rare diseases in children using AI, which are used in leading hospitals globally; Fairtilty, transforming IVF using AI, Seed-X, an AI based agtech company and many others.

EveryWatch was conceived by leading tech investors and watch professionals, including Howard Morgan, Chairman of Nacre, co-founder of Renaissance Capital and First Round Capital, early investor in Uber, LinkedIn, Square and other companies; Chabi Nouri, former CEO of Piaget; Alexander Friedman, collector, founder of AF. Luxury Consulting and the AF. Watch Report; and other leading collectors and tech leaders, to address the lack of reliable, verified information in the second-hand watch market. EveryWatch serves as the one-stop shop information platform where anyone can easily find any second-hand watch currently available for sale and understand price trends and the real going market rate for any luxury watch ever created.

