Artificial Intelligence in Chemistry: Opportunities, Trends and Challenges, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In fact, it is already playing a key role in developing molecule property predictions, reaction predictions and retrosynthesis. Post this

The featured speaker will share insights on the chemistry disciplines already adopting AI and the problems researchers are attempting to solve with this technology. Attendees will also learn the distribution of substances in AI literature, how AI supports collaboration across disciplines, common challenges to AI implementation and key success strategies.

Join this webinar to discover the benefits and challenges of incorporating AI and machine learning technologies in chemical applications.

Join Dr. Jacob Al-Saleem, PhD, Senior Scientific Content Engineer, CAS, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 10am PST (1pm EST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Artificial Intelligence in Chemistry: Opportunities, Trends and Challenges.

