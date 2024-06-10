Artificial Intelligence in the Wine Industry: wine2wine Business Forum announces new focus for 2024 edition

The wine industry faces unique challenges with AI, including misconceptions. The wine2wine Business Forum 2024 aims to provide clear, accessible information, practical applications, and networking opportunities to help wine professionals navigate and leverage AI technologies. Post this

Demystifying AI for Wine Professionals

The wine industry faces unique challenges with AI, including misconceptions about its complexity, the perceived high costs of implementation, and a general lack of understanding of its practical benefits. The wine2wine Business Forum 2024 aims to address these issues by providing clear, accessible information, practical applications, and networking opportunities to help wine professionals navigate and leverage AI technologies. Attendees will choose between "basic" and "advanced" sessions, ensuring accessibility for all levels of expertise. The goal is to make AI a practical tool for every winery, regardless of size.

Practical AI Applications & Networking

The forum emphasizes practical applications of AI in the wine industry with workshops and case studies to showcase how AI can optimize vineyard management, enhance marketing strategies, and streamline supply chain operations.

Networking initiatives will provide the opportunity for wine professionals to connect, fostering collaboration and innovation, ensuring that attendees leave with actionable strategies and networks to harness AI in their businesses.

Key Topics

The forum will cover a wide range of AI-related topics crucial to the wine industry.

AI in Vineyard Management: exploring AI technologies for vineyard monitoring, optimizing harvests, and improving vine care.

AI in Marketing and Customer Experience: utilizing AI for data analysis, market profiling, personalized consumer experiences, and customer care.

AI in Supply Chain and Blockchain: enhancing traceability, supply chain management, and consumer engagement through AI technologies.

AI vs. Human Intelligence: comparing AI decision-making capabilities with human intuition and discussing the ethical implications within the wine industry.

Continuing to provide deep insights into international wine markets, the 2024 edition will feature sessions led by industry experts on both emerging and established markets. Building on last year's success, this year's program includes tasting sessions that explore current trends in the wine business.

Detailed program information is evolving on the event's website and further information on the date of ticket sales will be announced soon.

wine2wine Business Forum is the international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere which has been held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2024 will take place on 4 and 5 November at the Palaexpo of Veronafiere. Over the years, the event has become an important point of reference for producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their business all over the world. wine2wine Business Forum offers unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with industry professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and includes face-to-face sessions, seminars and interactive workshops that aim to provide participants with practical tools to improve their business.

