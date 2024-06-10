Artificial Intelligence in the Wine Industry: wine2wine Business Forum announces new focus for 2024 edition

The wine2wine Business Forum 2024 will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the wine industry, continuing its practice of addressing a critical theme each year. This eleventh edition, themed "Vin.AI - How to Implement Artificial Intelligence in the Wine Industry" will offer insights, practical workshops and networking opportunities to equip wine professionals with the tools needed to leverage AI technologies effectively. The forum will take place on 4 and 5 November 2024 in Verona.
VERONA, Italy, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The wine2wine Business Forum is proud to announce its Focus for the 2024 edition: "Vin.AI - How to Implement Artificial Intelligence in the Wine Industry." Building on its practice of identifying a central theme each year, the wine business Forum has chosen AI for 2024 due to its transformative potential.
Artificial Intelligence (AI), a term coined by emeritus Stanford Professor John McCarthy in 1955, was defined by him as "the science and engineering of making intelligent machines." Initially, research focused on programming machines for tasks like playing chess. Today, the emphasis has shifted to creating machines that can learn in similar ways to human learning. AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a current reality, transforming industries at an exceptional speed.
Demystifying AI for Wine Professionals
The wine industry faces unique challenges with AI, including misconceptions about its complexity, the perceived high costs of implementation, and a general lack of understanding of its practical benefits. The wine2wine Business Forum 2024 aims to address these issues by providing clear, accessible information, practical applications, and networking opportunities to help wine professionals navigate and leverage AI technologies. Attendees will choose between "basic" and "advanced" sessions, ensuring accessibility for all levels of expertise. The goal is to make AI a practical tool for every winery, regardless of size.
Practical AI Applications & Networking
The forum emphasizes practical applications of AI in the wine industry with workshops and case studies to showcase how AI can optimize vineyard management, enhance marketing strategies, and streamline supply chain operations.
Networking initiatives will provide the opportunity for wine professionals to connect, fostering collaboration and innovation, ensuring that attendees leave with actionable strategies and networks to harness AI in their businesses.
Key Topics
The forum will cover a wide range of AI-related topics crucial to the wine industry.
- AI in Vineyard Management: exploring AI technologies for vineyard monitoring, optimizing harvests, and improving vine care.
- AI in Marketing and Customer Experience: utilizing AI for data analysis, market profiling, personalized consumer experiences, and customer care.
- AI in Supply Chain and Blockchain: enhancing traceability, supply chain management, and consumer engagement through AI technologies.
- AI vs. Human Intelligence: comparing AI decision-making capabilities with human intuition and discussing the ethical implications within the wine industry.
Continuing to provide deep insights into international wine markets, the 2024 edition will feature sessions led by industry experts on both emerging and established markets. Building on last year's success, this year's program includes tasting sessions that explore current trends in the wine business.
Detailed program information is evolving on the event's website and further information on the date of ticket sales will be announced soon. Visit the following link to Vinitaly's website for more information: https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/ or contact the team by sending an email to [email protected].
About: wine2wine Business Forum is the international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere which has been held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2024 will take place on 4 and 5 November at the Palaexpo of Veronafiere. Over the years, the event has become an important point of reference for producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their business all over the world. wine2wine Business Forum offers unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with industry professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and includes face-to-face sessions, seminars and interactive workshops that aim to provide participants with practical tools to improve their business. The speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the world of wine, from Italy and abroad. Further information is available on https://www.vinitaly.com/en/forum/wine2wine-business-forum/; you can also contact the team by sending an email to [email protected].
