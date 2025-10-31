Artificial Intelligence Innovation Summits Mark Five Years of Monthly Events by SolutionPeople and Solutionman

Five years ago we set out to create a monthly gathering where busy leaders could learn fast, see what's working, and build relationships that accelerate adoption," said Gerald "Solutionman" Haman, host of the AI Innovation Summits and Founder of The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN). Post this

Key Highlights of the Five-Year Series

Keynote speakers from Microsoft, IBM, Amazon and AI authors

40,000+ attendees at three-hour virtual Summits on the third Thursday of each month.

Format inspired by PechaKucha presentations and TED-style talks.

Five speakers give 15-minute presentations, each sharing 20 slides in 15 minutes, plus a downloadable handout for the audience.

One featured speaker delivers a 45-minute showcase session.

Final 45 minutes are dedicated to Speed Networking in Zoom breakout rooms.

Sponsored by ArtificialIntelligenceInnovators.org (a 1,000,000-member community and one of LinkedIn's largest, most active AI groups).

Hosted on Zoom by Gerald "Solutionman" Haman, Founder of The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN).

Why Attend the Monthly AI Innovation Summits

Spot what's next in AI: fresh tools, real-world case studies, and practical roadmaps you can apply immediately.

Hear directly from enterprise leaders (Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, and more) on strategy, governance, and responsible AI.

Learn fast with PechaKucha-inspired talks that are crisp, visual, and takeaway-rich.

See hands-on demos and proofs-of-concept from innovators and emerging vendors.

Expand your network in facilitated Speed Networking breakouts.

Access on-demand resources to brief your team and stakeholders.

Typical Three-Hour Run-of-Show

Welcome & Orientation — 15 minutes

Five Fast-Paced Keynotes (20 slides / 15 minutes each) — 75 minutes

Featured Showcase Presentation — 45 minutes

Speed Networking in Zoom Breakouts — 45 minutes

Closing Announcements & Calls-to-Action — 10 minutes

"Five years ago we set out to create a monthly gathering where busy leaders could learn fast, see what's working, and build relationships that accelerate adoption," said Gerald "Solutionman" Haman, host of the AI Innovation Summits and Founder of The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN). "Today the series draws tens of thousands each month because it delivers exactly that: speed, substance, and a powerful community."

Powered by the Community

The Summits are sponsored by ArtificialIntelligenceInnovators.org, a 1,000,000-member professional community widely recognized as one of LinkedIn's most active AI groups. The program convenes executives, product leaders, data scientists, designers, educators, policymakers, and investors who share what works—and what doesn't—so attendees can move from pilot to measurable impact.

Call for Speakers & Showcase Presenters

The series actively invites enterprise leaders, researchers, and builders to keynote upcoming Summits. Each month features five 15-minute, 20-slide talks and one 45-minute showcase. Presenters reach a combined audience of ~40,000 on Zoom plus ~50,000 on YouTube.

Interested in speaking? Submit a session title, 75-word abstract, and three takeaways, along with a short bio and relevant case-study links. (Provide your speaker interest link or preferred contact for submissions.)

Next Summit — Registration

Secure your spot now: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__pwquP8kRre8FxrohIN0Dg

About the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Summits

Launched in 2020, the AI Innovation Summits are a monthly series dedicated to practical, responsible advancement of artificial intelligence across industries. Guided by fast-paced presentations and hands-on showcases, the Summits help leaders shorten the path from idea to impact.

About ArtificialIntelligenceInnovators.org

ArtificialIntelligenceInnovators.org is a 1,000,000-member professional community that convenes practitioners and decision-makers to share insights, tools, and best practices. Members participate in events, working groups, and peer exchanges that accelerate AI adoption and value realization.

About The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN)

Founded by Gerald "Solutionman" Haman, The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN) is a global ecosystem of innovation-focused communities and programs. TSPN curates events and training that have helped over 100,000 professionals generate ideas, build capabilities, and deliver measurable results.

