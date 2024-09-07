Artificial Intelligence Method Transforms Gene Mutation Prediction in Lung Cancer: DeepGEM Data Releases at IASLC 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer

"DeepGEM also provides interpretable results, generating spatial gene mutation maps at the single-cell level, which have been validated against immunohistochemistry results, underscoring the model's accuracy and reliability." -- Professor Wenhua Liang Post this

DeepGEM demonstrated performance with a median area under the curve of 0.938 for excisional biopsies and 0.891 for aspiration biopsies in the internal dataset. On the multi-center external dataset, the model achieved median AUCs of 0.859 for excisional biopsies and 0.826 for aspiration biopsies. The model was further validated with an AUC of 0.874 on the TCGA dataset, showcasing its effectiveness across diverse racial backgrounds. Importantly, DeepGEM's ability to predict mutations from primary biopsies extended to lymph node metastases, indicating its potential for prognostic prediction of targeted therapies.

According to Prof. Liang, DeepGEM also provides interpretable results, generating spatial gene mutation maps at the single-cell level, which have been validated against immunohistochemistry results, underscoring the model's accuracy and reliability.

"Compared to previous studies, DeepGEM achieved robust and superior predictive performance across various genes validating on the largest multicentre datasets to date. The rapid prediction capabilities of DeepGEM allow for quicker decision-making in treatment, enabling patients with severe symptoms to receive targeted therapies sooner. Furthermore, it presents opportunities for multi-gene mutation detection and precision treatment in economically underdeveloped areas where genomic testing is unaffordable. This innovative approach has the potential to transform the clinical management of lung cancer patients, making advanced genomic insights more accessible and actionable," Prof. Liang reported.

About the IASLC:

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 10,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. Visit http://www.iaslc.org for more information.

About the WCLC:

The World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting nearly 7,000 researchers, physicians and specialists from more than 100 countries. The goal is to increase awareness, collaboration and understanding of lung cancer, and to help participants implement the latest developments across the globe. The conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil several research studies and clinical trial results. For more information, visit https://wclc2024.iaslc.org.

