Artificial Intelligence: What does AI Mean for the Italian wine sector?

Felicity Carter, the influential Australian wine writer and communications consultant, will tackle the issue of Artificial Intelligence at an exclusive event at Vinitaly 2024, providing a unique insight into the impact of AI and what it means for the future of the Italian wine sector. While the impact of AI is high on the international agenda, this session is a unique opportunity for the wine community to engage with the issue at Vinitaly 2024.
VERONA, Italy, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When discussing Artificial Intelligence (AI), our minds often gravitate towards technology like ChatGPT or DALL-E. However, AI extends its capabilities far beyond communication and design, reshaping various industries, including the world of wine. Innovations within the wine industry leveraging AI include the use of satellite data to proactively identify vineyard diseases, consequently increasing crop yield and quality but also reducing the need for chemical interventions. Furthermore, AI can decode the chemical makeup of the grapes, giving winemakers valuable insights into perfecting the fermentation processes, improving blending strategies and aging protocols thus helping to refine the sensory experience of their products. AI is also bridging the gap between wine and viticulture research, making it accessible and beneficial to everyone in the wine industry.
Writing recently in Meninger's International, Felicity Carter stated: "AI marks the end of industrialization and announces the era of individualization" On the commercial side, AI is changing how the consumer engages with the wine industry through optimizing communications, the construction of custom websites tailored to customer preferences, messaging, and ads. It is also enhancing warehouse efficiency.
Felicity Carter, co-Founder of the "Business of Drink" podcast and content studio, currently serves as the Editorial Director of Areni Global in London. Additionally, she works as an editorial consultant for various private clients. She has also played a crucial role in establishing Meininger's Wine and Business International as a foremost wine business magazine in the world. She is considered one of the leading communicators in the wine industry. In this session, she will showcase the various applications of AI and highlight where these cutting-edge services can be accessed.
Set to take place on April 14, 2024 from 17:00 to 18:00, the seminar will be hosted at Vinitaly on the Mainstage – wine2digital - Pala Expo, entrance 2A, first floor. The session is complimentary for Vinitaly ticket holders, though prior online registration is mandatory through Vinitaly's website.
Full event details, including registration, are available at:
https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/how-ai-is-transforming-the-world-of-wine/
About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 13 April 2024, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has extended its global reach serving as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe.
