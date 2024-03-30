Artificial Intelligence: What does AI Mean for the Italian wine sector?

AI marks the end of industrialization and announces the era of individualization. Post this

Felicity Carter, co-Founder of the "Business of Drink" podcast and content studio, currently serves as the Editorial Director of Areni Global in London. Additionally, she works as an editorial consultant for various private clients. She has also played a crucial role in establishing Meininger's Wine and Business International as a foremost wine business magazine in the world. She is considered one of the leading communicators in the wine industry. In this session, she will showcase the various applications of AI and highlight where these cutting-edge services can be accessed.

Set to take place on April 14, 2024 from 17:00 to 18:00, the seminar will be hosted at Vinitaly on the Mainstage – wine2digital - Pala Expo, entrance 2A, first floor. The session is complimentary for Vinitaly ticket holders, though prior online registration is mandatory through Vinitaly's website.

Full event details, including registration, are available at:

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/how-ai-is-transforming-the-world-of-wine/

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 13 April 2024, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has extended its global reach serving as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe.

Media Contact

Vinitaly Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/en/

SOURCE Vinitaly International