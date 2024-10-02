Artisans Cooperative October Membership Drive: Celebrating Our Cooperatively-Owned Handmade Marketplace

"We are excited to provide a platform that rewards artisans and their craft as the true value builders of a marketplace," said Erin, Artisan Member at Stella NC Works. Join Artisans Cooperative during our celebratory October Membership Drive. Post this

- Rhiannon, Artisan Member, at Honeysuckle Witches Brew

"I joined Artisan's Co-op as a supporting member because I believe in keeping the money in the hands of the people doing the work." - Shannon, Supporter Member

Members become co-op business owners with a vote in decisions, activity based equity options, a vibrant community, and financial benefits beyond our simple sales commission with no listing fees. Our marketplace supports members' businesses while making their unique, handcrafted items available alongside multi-vendor search results to shoppers authentically seeking to support hand-made artisans. Designed using off-the-shelf technology, the marketplace beta is currently available for members to sell their products to the general public, and support our grassroots success behind the scenes. Having grown to 132 shops and 3,687 products, with more being added daily, we're preparing to move from design to development: a bespoke, hand built marketplace platform and integrated membership, communications, and cooperative work dashboard.

Become a member-owner who celebrates the self-determination of cooperative business ownership and the art of craftsmanship at https://artisans.coop/membership

"As a fiber artisan and hatmaker, I want to offer my customers something that showcases their individual style and that they can enjoy for years to come. I want to be able to do this on a platform that treats me fairly, allows me to make a fair living doing my craft, and which allows me to use my voice to shape the marketplace into something that better meets the needs of both artisans and supporters" said Olga, Artisan Member at Bean Bros Handmade

"It feels good to know that when I purchase something from a seller on Artisans Cooperative's marketplace most of my money is going to the artist and not into some CEO's pocket. It feels even better, as one of those artists, to be able to be a part of the decision-making process and help decide how the co-op grows," said Lizzy, Artisan Member at Dragontree.Emporium

Artisans Cooperative was inspired to build a better handmade marketplace for the online creative community following the collective loss of trust in Etsy management after the 2022 #EtsyStrike.

