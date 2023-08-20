Artisan's Rejuvenation Med Spa Introduces Revolutionary CellSound Aesthetics Treatment with Facial Rejuvenation and Body Sculpting

"We are both believers of this new technology and look forward to offering in our Med Spa." - Dr. Pocurull, MD Tweet this

At the Brown Spots Event, invitees will have the opportunity to learn about CellSound Aesthetics, its safety and effectiveness, and how Artisan's Rejuvenation Med Spa can help them achieve their beauty goals. Not only will guests have access to incredible one-time savings on treatment packages. Guests can also contribute to an honorable cause by making donations to the Still Creek Ranch Girls and Boys Home.

Guests who plan to attend must RSVP by calling (979)704-6879 and place a $500 deposit, which can be used towards any purchases made at the event. Space is limited and spots are quickly filling fast so hurry! This deposit will lock in exclusive specials for the day and ensure that they will get personalized treatment plans that are tailored to their individual needs.

"I went to an Aesthetic Conference with the strict mindset of NOT purchasing any new technology for our Med Spa this year. After sitting in a CellSound lecture, I needed to learn more. At first, I thought that it was too good to be true. My wife and co-owner had complimentary treatment during the convention, and we were impressed with the level of comfort. We also saw some mild but immediate results. After speaking with several experts, we decided to purchase the device. After 6 treatments, my wife's results are impressive. We are both believers of this new technology and look forward to offering in our Med Spa." - Dr. Pocurull, MD

For more information, please visit http://www.artisansmedspa.com/

Media Contact

Krystel Underwood, Artisan's Rejuvenation Med Spa, 1 (979) 475-9488, [email protected], http://www.artisansmedspa.com

SOURCE Artisan’s Rejuvenation Med Spa