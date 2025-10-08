Artist Christine Apostolina Beirne Completes 99-Day Epic Arctic Adventure -- Capturing the Spirit of the North Through Daily Drawings and Paintings

"Standing in front of the Arctic Ocean after 5,000 miles of travel was both humbling and exhilarating," said Beirne. "This experience changed how I see light, distance, and time—and how I understand what connects us across these vast landscapes." Post this

Her creative journey caught the attention of CBC North, where she was featured in an on-camera television interview with Tamara Merrit that was filmed in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and later appeared on CBC Radio North with Dez Loreen to discuss the challenges and inspirations of making art on the move.

"Standing in front of the Arctic Ocean after 5,000 miles of travel was both humbling and exhilarating," said Beirne. "This experience changed how I see light, distance, and time—and how I understand what connects us across these vast landscapes."

Select framed postcards, plein-air paintings, and new Arctic-inspired "Dreamscape" works will be on view during the upcoming Ojai Studio Artists Tour, October 11–13, 2025, at Beirne's Ojai studio. Visitors can explore her artistic journey through original works, maps, travel photos, and footage from her CBC interviews.

What began as a creative challenge evolved into a deeply personal exploration of endurance, connection, and awe—an experience that continues to inform Beirne's evolving Dreamscape series.

Exhibition: Ojai Studio Artists Tour

Dates: October 11–13, 2025

Location: Christine Apostolina Beirne Studio, Ojai, CA

Website: www.christinebeirne.com

Instagram: @christine_beirne_fine_art

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Christine Beirne, Christine Beirne Fine Art, 1 8058904570, [email protected], christinebeirne.com

SOURCE Christine Beirne Fine Art