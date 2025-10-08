Artist Christine Apostolina Beirne Completes 99-Day Epic Arctic Adventure -- Capturing the Spirit of the North Through Daily Drawings and Paintings

Ojai artist Christine Apostolina Beirne recently completed her 99-Day Epic Arctic Adventure, an 11,000-mile journey from California to Alaska's Arctic Ocean and back. Traveling by RV with her partner Kevin and their dog Teddy, Beirne created daily grayscale "Morning Practice" drawings and paintings inspired by the vast landscapes of the Arctic, Yukon, and Northwest Territories. Her journey was featured on CBC North, including a television interview filmed in Yellowknife and a radio conversation with CBC reporter Dez Loreen in Inuvik. Beirne's Arctic-inspired works — framed postcards, plein-air studies, and new Dreamscape paintings — will be shown during the Ojai Studio Artists Tour, October 11–13, 2025. Visitors to her Ojai studio can also view travel photos, maps, and footage from her CBC interviews.
OJAI, Calif., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artist Christine Apostolina Beirne has returned from her 99-Day Epic Arctic Adventure, a transformative 11,000-mile journey from California to Alaska's Arctic Ocean and back. Traveling in an RV with her partner Kevin and their dog Teddy, Beirne spent the summer documenting the landscape through daily grayscale "Morning Practice" drawings and larger color paintings inspired by the wild expanse of the North.
Beirne's daily practice—sometimes plein air, sometimes created later from sketches or photographs taken on site—became a visual diary of the Arctic's vast spaces, fragile beauty, and ever-changing light. Each drawing was shared with her community of collectors and supporters, many of whom sponsored original postcards mailed directly from the road as part of her GoFundMe campaign.
Her creative journey caught the attention of CBC North, where she was featured in an on-camera television interview with Tamara Merrit that was filmed in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and later appeared on CBC Radio North with Dez Loreen to discuss the challenges and inspirations of making art on the move.
"Standing in front of the Arctic Ocean after 5,000 miles of travel was both humbling and exhilarating," said Beirne. "This experience changed how I see light, distance, and time—and how I understand what connects us across these vast landscapes."
Select framed postcards, plein-air paintings, and new Arctic-inspired "Dreamscape" works will be on view during the upcoming Ojai Studio Artists Tour, October 11–13, 2025, at Beirne's Ojai studio. Visitors can explore her artistic journey through original works, maps, travel photos, and footage from her CBC interviews.
What began as a creative challenge evolved into a deeply personal exploration of endurance, connection, and awe—an experience that continues to inform Beirne's evolving Dreamscape series.
Exhibition: Ojai Studio Artists Tour
Dates: October 11–13, 2025
Location: Christine Apostolina Beirne Studio, Ojai, CA
Website: www.christinebeirne.com
Instagram: @christine_beirne_fine_art
Contact: [email protected]
Media Contact
Christine Beirne, Christine Beirne Fine Art, 1 8058904570, [email protected], christinebeirne.com
SOURCE Christine Beirne Fine Art
