Artist Christmas Open House December 7 from 8:30 am - 3:00 pm

CHIEFLAND, Fla., Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keith Martin Johns: A Journey Through Art and Life

Born in 1954, Keith Martin Johns grew up on the Gulf Coast of Florida, surrounded by the beauty of the sea, birds, and nature. His mother, a lover of the natural world, and his father, a fisherman, raised six children in this idyllic setting. As a young child, Keith was absorbed by the generational Floridians' habits. This lifestyle and artistic talent had a unique impression on him. He could see dimensions in objects and nature, a God-given talent that would shape his future as an artist.

Keith's artistic journey began with painting anything for everyone. As a job, sign painting and wood carving began perfecting and polishing his skills. In these two professions, all the while painting old nostalgic objects such as pie safes, old-rusted trucks to basically anything sentimental and interesting, thus creating a cohesive body of realistic watercolor paintings.

Showcasing his collection in galleries and exhibiting at outdoor fine art venues across Florida began his professional career. "Selling out" of his work with such high demands, a realization of current trends demanded reproduction of his images. At the same time, his fascination with the natural world and seeking a spiritual journey, God moved in this talented artist, who then saw the world in a different way. Daily, Keith painted original watercolors, acrylic, and oil mediums capturing landscapes in the essence of "Old Florida," soon beginning a new journey.

This period was marked by his explosive excitement for all painting mediums. With his God-given ability to draw and see three-dimensionally, the only new challenge was to self-teach through these mediums. Success followed him, creating and adding numbers to his collection of work. He continued producing hundreds of images, many of which have been archived as reproductions.

At the age of 34, he married Linda Jane, and together they had a vision for developing a profession dedicated to promoting Keith's fine art of Florida. As a sixth-generation Floridian, he had the feeling, instincts, smell, and lifestyle of this state. With the full support of his wife and family, this prolific artist's career bloomed by painting the natural beaty, culture and heritage of Florida. Developing series titles for his work like Coastal Wetland, Rivers and Creeks, Beaches, Birds, Florida Culture, Fishing Lifestyle, etc., this organization of series was easier marketed and appealed to those attracted to a particular subject matter.

Keith and Linda reflect on so many blessings. Adventures through mission trips to many foreign countries meeting new friends in their culture, canoe trips through the 10,000 Islands in the Everglades, a thirteen-day primitive canoe trip down the Suwannee River starting in Fargo, Georgia, horseback riding with the Florida Cracker Trail across the state, and many local travels for research. Completing a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies, a Master of Fine Art from Academy of Art University have brought numerous hours of study and enjoyment.

Today, living in Chiefland, Levy County, the couple is most thankful for God, family, grandchildren, and now great grandkids.

Keith Martin Johns is one of Florida's premier artists, with one of the largest collections of paintings both as originals and reproductions capturing Florida as it was and is today.

