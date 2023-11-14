Artist Hopes to Inspire Those Who Wish to Become Artists with New Book

"The Artist's Virtues" offers a unique guide to becoming a successful artist

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fine artist and author Kathleen Broaderick was a hobby artist for decades before becoming an award-winning fine artist and art instructor. She drew upon this self-knowledge and the evolving nature she saw in her art students to share the traits and qualities that lend themselves to each of the four stages she feels one goes through in evolving as an artist.

In "The Artist's Virtue's: A Guide for Getting Started and Continuing to Grow as an Artist," Broaderick breaks down the four stages of artists' growth, the virtues of each stage and a growth plan to progress to the next stage. She lays out a path that begins with learning an artistic language and basic skills that aspiring artists can follow, in order to find their unique artistic expression.

"Learning to paint is like learning any other sport or interest," said Broaderick. "If you are ready, there are concepts, rules and a new vocabulary that you can learn to help you create more easily and effectively. I hope to inspire those who feel a calling in their heart to create with these practical steps."

A late bloomer to her professional art and teaching career, Broaderick draws on her many years as a hobby artist to guide others in taking their arts skills to the next level. Though considered a self-taught artist, she took classes and workshops over the years to get to where she is now. Her artwork has been described as loose and colorful, energetic and calming.

"The study of art is two-fold," said Broaderick. "While it primarily helps to develop the necessary technical skills one needs, it also leads to a life-enriching joy of a more than ordinary existence."

About the author

Kathleen Broaderick is an award-winning fine artist and art instructor whose studio/gallery is located in coastal Florida. When Kathleen is not painting at her studio, she is sharing her knowledge with her students. She currently resides in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., with her husband. She has two grown children. To learn more, please visit http://www.kathleenbroaderick.com.

