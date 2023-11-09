Artist Lauren Waller Discusses Debut Album with Leading BBC1 Radio Presenter Vicky Hawkesworth

"Do you think you might be inspiring some people to get onto that backseat, and you might be responsible for some babies?" Post this

Waller has received numerous press accolades for Talking to Myself; Earmilk noted, "Lauren Waller's Talking To Myself is a powerful and emotive debut album from the artist. The release showcases her impressive vocal range…". Additional endorsements of the debut album have been published by Subba-Cultcha, ModernMysteryblog, OutLoud!Culture, LA On Lock and Glamglare.

Talking To Myself, delivers a bittersweet, intoxicating cocktail of indie, alt, and pop capabilities, with fresh, forward-thinking sounds. Throughout, Waller exquisitely melds playful invention, swagger, lyricism, introspection, and theatricality. From luminous dreamscape pop to catchy dance songs, Waller's distinctive style is marked by emotionally generous storytelling and an ethereal voice.

Deemed a modern-day Renaissance Girl, Waller holds a degree in theatre production and design and has pursued art of varied mediums. As a singer-songwriter and performer, she has released numerous original songs with distinctive wide-ranging vocals and insightful story-telling lyrics. These releases include two EPs and a collection of singles, with works that have streamed worldwide. Waller has opened live, supporting world-renowned performers, including Tower of Power, Wilson Philips, Jim Messina, Basia, Peter Noone, Nancy Wilson, Flock of Seagulls, Anna Nalick, and Morgan James.

Talking to Myself is a sonic palette of attention stealing songs that transport the listener with a savvy shot of pleasure, setting the bar as a contender among today's releases.

The chat between BBC 1 presenter Hawkesworth and Waller about the creative process for the album can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pk-b0Vzh15Y

