Artist Lauren Waller Discusses Debut Album with Leading BBC1 Radio Presenter Vicky Hawkesworth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Waller's debut album, Talking To Myself, has caught the ear of numerous music influencers including leading BBC 1 Radio Presenter Vicky Hawkesworth. Hawkesworth connected with Waller in a dynamic interview that provided a unique perspective into the album's creation.
The interview explores the rollercoaster of an emotional journey that the album takes the listener through as Waller conveys a love letter to life in her twenties and the chaotic, joyful energy of her hometown of Los Angeles. Hawkesworth discovers the artist's process in seeking to spark inspiration and her desire to immerse the listener into each song. The interview is wide ranging in its exploration of the various tracks, from party anthem, to reflective introspection, and the risk involved in young love. Hawkesworth asks about Waller's cheeky song Backseat, "Do you think you might be inspiring some people to get onto that backseat, and you might be responsible for some babies?"
Waller has received numerous press accolades for Talking to Myself; Earmilk noted, "Lauren Waller's Talking To Myself is a powerful and emotive debut album from the artist. The release showcases her impressive vocal range…". Additional endorsements of the debut album have been published by Subba-Cultcha, ModernMysteryblog, OutLoud!Culture, LA On Lock and Glamglare.
Talking To Myself, delivers a bittersweet, intoxicating cocktail of indie, alt, and pop capabilities, with fresh, forward-thinking sounds. Throughout, Waller exquisitely melds playful invention, swagger, lyricism, introspection, and theatricality. From luminous dreamscape pop to catchy dance songs, Waller's distinctive style is marked by emotionally generous storytelling and an ethereal voice.
Deemed a modern-day Renaissance Girl, Waller holds a degree in theatre production and design and has pursued art of varied mediums. As a singer-songwriter and performer, she has released numerous original songs with distinctive wide-ranging vocals and insightful story-telling lyrics. These releases include two EPs and a collection of singles, with works that have streamed worldwide. Waller has opened live, supporting world-renowned performers, including Tower of Power, Wilson Philips, Jim Messina, Basia, Peter Noone, Nancy Wilson, Flock of Seagulls, Anna Nalick, and Morgan James.
Talking to Myself is a sonic palette of attention stealing songs that transport the listener with a savvy shot of pleasure, setting the bar as a contender among today's releases.
The chat between BBC 1 presenter Hawkesworth and Waller about the creative process for the album can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pk-b0Vzh15Y
