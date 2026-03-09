Artist Naldi Conquers TikTok with His Modern Pop and Oriental Sound

"My goal is to connect people around the world through music and emotions." — Naldi Post this

One of his most successful tracks, "Pse?" featuring Aleks, has generated over 1.3 billion views on TikTok, helping establish Naldi as one of the most viral Albanian voices online.

In 2026, Naldi signed a major music catalog deal with U.S. investment firm Duetti Inc., valued at €240,000. The deal reflects the growing commercial value of his independent catalog and global digital reach.

Naldi's music has been featured in international media outlets including Rolling Hype, 24HipHop, and Telegrafi, highlighting his rise as a new voice in Balkan pop.

Based in Toulouse, France, Naldi continues to release new music while building an international fan base through streaming platforms and viral social media content.

