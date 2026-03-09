Artist Naldi Conquers TikTok with His Modern Pop and Oriental Sound

Modern pop artist Naldi is gaining international attention with his unique blend of contemporary pop and oriental influences, attracting a growing global audience.
TOULOUSE, France, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toulouse, France – Albanian pop artist Naldi (Ronald Sefullahu) is gaining international recognition as one of the fastest-growing independent artists emerging from the Balkan music scene.
Known for his emotional vocal style and unique blend of contemporary pop and oriental influences, Naldi has built a massive global audience through social media platforms. His music has surpassed more than 2.1 billion views on TikTok, with over 1.5 million videos created by fans using his songs.
One of his most successful tracks, "Pse?" featuring Aleks, has generated over 1.3 billion views on TikTok, helping establish Naldi as one of the most viral Albanian voices online.
In 2026, Naldi signed a major music catalog deal with U.S. investment firm Duetti Inc., valued at €240,000. The deal reflects the growing commercial value of his independent catalog and global digital reach.
Naldi's music has been featured in international media outlets including Rolling Hype, 24HipHop, and Telegrafi, highlighting his rise as a new voice in Balkan pop.
Based in Toulouse, France, Naldi continues to release new music while building an international fan base through streaming platforms and viral social media content.
