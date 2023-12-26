Artist Uses COLOR CODING DNA® Technique to Paint Ferrari for upcoming Ferrari Movie

"What would an individual or subject look like if they were represented by a color or a series of colors?"

We know what people look like in human form, on MRIs and brain scans, but what would they look like if they were represented by color?

To answer this question, Greg Herzog created COLOR CODING DNA® a Quantum Reaction Theory using a geometric mathematical equation, where X# of points represents the makeup of a subject and each degree of expression within the context of each point is color coded and weighted accordingly.

Greg is an artist, former sub four minute miler and conditioning specialist in Ridgefield CT, NY and Fairfield County, CT. He has worked with competitive athletes, as well as individuals from the ages 5-94, and has made studying human performance his life's work.

The COLOR CODING DNA® painting process is strikingly similar to the way patterns in Nature evolve. Since its discovery in the 1960's, chaos theory has experienced spectacular success in explaining many of Nature's processes. A mathematical system can be designed to generate COLOR CODING DNA® trajectories, where the degree of chaos can be tuned. Many natural chaotic systems form fractals in the patterns that record the process.

Ferrari S.p.A. (/fəˈrɑːri/; Italian: [ferˈraːri]) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer based in Maranello, Italy. Founded in 1939 by Enzo Ferrari (1898–1988), the company built its first car in 1940, adopted its current name in 1945, and began to produce its current line of road cars in 1947. Ferrari became a public company in 1960, and from 1963 to 2014 it was a subsidiary of Fiat S.p.A. It was spun off from Fiat's successor entity, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in 2016.

Ferrari is a 2023 American biographical sports drama film directed by Michael Mann and written by Troy Kennedy Martin. Based on the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine by motorsport journalist Brock Yates, the film follows the personal and professional struggles of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian founder of the car manufacturer Ferrari S.p.A., during the summer of 1957. Adam Driver portrays the titular subject, and co-stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey.

Ferrari was selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it premiered on August 31, 2023. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 25, 2023, by Neon. It received generally positive review from critics and was named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review.[5] (wiki)

Below are the colors and characteristics for Ferrari derived from Mr. Herzog's mathematical equation used in his trademarked COLOR CODING DNA® process.

