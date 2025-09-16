ArtPlayer Enhances Elderly Well-Being through Digital Signage and Streaming Art in Finnish Care Homes

The pilot highlights the potential of integrating digital signage and streaming art into elder care environments as part of person-centred care. Post this

Key Findings:

The use of streaming art created calming environments, especially during evenings, and helped many residents relax or drift off peacefully.

Art content often evoked emotional memories and storytelling, particularly when familiar landscapes or classical works were shown, benefiting especially those living with dementia.

Communal viewing sessions increased engagement — residents who usually stayed in private rooms were drawn into group activities, fostering social bonds.

Staff found ArtPlayer intuitive and flexible, suited for both individual and group use, and appreciated how it provided an appealing alternative to traditional TV or static whiteboards.

Implications for Elder Care and Welfare Technology

The pilot indicates that integrating digital signage together with streaming art has strong potential to enrich the daily lives of older adults in care settings — promoting relaxation, social inclusion, and meaningful engagement.

ArtPlayer’s successful application in Ruskatalot and a private community service housing unit underlines its value as a tool not just for visual stimulation, but as a component of person-centred care that respects preferences and enhances quality of life.

Conclusion

The pilot highlights the potential of integrating digital signage and streaming art into elder care environments as part of person-centred care. Beyond delivering world-class art content, ArtPlayer supports emotional wellbeing, promotes inclusion, and provides caregivers with new tools for daily engagement.

