ArtPlayer Enhances Elderly Well-Being through Digital Signage and Streaming Art in Finnish Care Homes

A recent pilot by Satakunta Testbed has shown that ArtPlayer streaming art via digital signage can positively impact wellbeing in long-term care
PORI, Finland, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a recent pilot conducted by Satakunta Testbed, the streaming art platform ArtPlayer has been successfully tested in Finnish long-term care homes — Ruskatalot Palveluyhdistys ry and a private community service housing unit — showing promising benefits for residents’ wellbeing through the use of digital signage and art streaming.
ArtPlayer provides curated visual art and music experiences on digital signage screens, smart TVs, tablets, and laptops, designed for both group and individual use. The pilot explored across multiple devices how this innovative welfare technology could help calm residents, evoke meaningful memories, stimulate conversation, and complement caregiving practices.
Key Findings:
- The use of streaming art created calming environments, especially during evenings, and helped many residents relax or drift off peacefully.
- Art content often evoked emotional memories and storytelling, particularly when familiar landscapes or classical works were shown, benefiting especially those living with dementia.
- Communal viewing sessions increased engagement — residents who usually stayed in private rooms were drawn into group activities, fostering social bonds.
- Staff found ArtPlayer intuitive and flexible, suited for both individual and group use, and appreciated how it provided an appealing alternative to traditional TV or static whiteboards.
Implications for Elder Care and Welfare Technology
The pilot indicates that integrating digital signage together with streaming art has strong potential to enrich the daily lives of older adults in care settings — promoting relaxation, social inclusion, and meaningful engagement.
ArtPlayer’s successful application in Ruskatalot and a private community service housing unit underlines its value as a tool not just for visual stimulation, but as a component of person-centred care that respects preferences and enhances quality of life.
Conclusion
The pilot highlights the potential of integrating digital signage and streaming art into elder care environments as part of person-centred care. Beyond delivering world-class art content, ArtPlayer supports emotional wellbeing, promotes inclusion, and provides caregivers with new tools for daily engagement.
About ArtPlayer
ArtPlayer is a leading streaming art and digital signage platform designed to enrich daily life in health care and elder care settings. By combining art, music, and storytelling across multiple devices, it promotes relaxation, engagement, and wellbeing in care environments. Choose art and music by genre, mood, or speed and AI helps select the perfect atmosphere for your space. ArtPlayer is browser-based and can seamlessly integrate with your existing digital signage system through a simple URL connection.
