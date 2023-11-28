ArtPride New Jersey Unveils Annual Holiday Guide Featuring Upcoming Winter Events Throughout the Garden State

"The Winter Holidays Guide is an essential resource for celebrating the holiday season with artistic flair. Our guide is your ticket to creating unforgettable memories and starting new traditions that highlight the joy and community spirit of the arts," said ArtPride NJ President & CEO, Adam Perle. Post this

The holiday guide features events in northern, southern and central New Jersey, including:

Morristown : "New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker With New Jersey Symphony" showcases eye-popping special effects, brilliant dancing, and glorious costumes during this holiday classic. Performances will take place at Mayo Performing Arts Center through December 27 .

South Orange: "SO Jewish Comedy Night" this light-hearted celebration of the holiday season is your chance to experience an irreverent Jewish-themed comedy night. The show will take place on Saturday, December 16 at South Orange Performing Arts Center.

Newark: "Forces of Nature Dance Theatre's Kwanzaa Celebration" celebrates Kwanzaa with a performance that combines traditional West African and Neo-African dance, hip hop, ballet, contemporary modern dance and martial arts. The show takes place at NJPAC on Saturday, December 23.

Princeton: "A Christmas Carol" follows Ebenezer Scrooge on a magical journey through Christmas past, present and future, taking place at the McCarter Theater Company through December 24.

Cape May: "A Tuna Christmas" is a satirical play, featuring just two actors playing 22 characters, humorously exploring the eccentric yuletide festivities in Tuna Texas, a small fictional town. Performances will take place at the Cape May Stage through December 30.

"Whether you're rekindling time-honored traditions or starting new ones, theaters, dance companies, and arts centers across the state are geared up to sprinkle some holiday magic into your celebrations. Check out our Winter Holidays Guide to find out what's happening in your neck of the woods," said Jim Atkinson, director of programs and services at ArtPride New Jersey.

ArtPride New Jersey serves more than 300 arts institutions, representing performing and visual arts groups ranging from large performing arts centers, to mid-sized theatres, to small neighborhood galleries. In partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, it reaches reach nearly 80,000 patrons through its JerseyArts.com site, producing content and promoting events.

Check out ArtPride's Winter Holidays Guide and find links to tickets at JerseyArts.com/Holidays.

About Discover Jersey Arts

Discover Jersey Arts is a program of the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation dedicated to increasing awareness of and participation in the arts statewide. The JerseyArts.com website showcases New Jersey's creative community with feature stories, videos, and podcasts; highlighted events; details on Jersey Arts Membership; and other content. Discover Jersey Arts was co-founded and is supported by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

About ArtPride New Jersey

The ArtPride New Jersey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes the value of the arts to New Jersey's quality of life, education, and economic vitality through research and a variety of programs and services. For more information about ArtPride, visit ArtPrideNJ.org.

