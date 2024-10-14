ArtPride New Jersey Unveils New Online Hub to Champion the Arts in New Jersey

"The arts are a cornerstone of our communities, driving local economies and enhancing quality of life across New Jersey," said Allison Tratner, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Post this

"The arts are a cornerstone of our communities, driving local economies and enhancing quality of life across New Jersey," said Allison Tratner, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. "Beyond their cultural value, the arts generate jobs, attract visitors, and help define the character of our state. Investing in the arts means investing in New Jersey's future, and this new website gives the public access to everything the arts have to offer throughout the Garden State."

Notably, The Arts & Economic Prosperity six study reports that nonprofit arts and cultural organizations contribute more than $532 million to New Jersey's economy, employing nearly 10,000 residents and attracting over 5.5 million people to cultural events statewide. This includes $338.4 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $193.8 million in event-related spending by audiences, generating an additional $116.9 million in revenue for local, state, and federal governments.

Discover Jersey Arts Month encourages the public to recognize the arts not just for their cultural contributions, but also for the significant impact they have already made on the economy, job creation, and community well-being.

"This data reflects the true value of the arts, which goes far beyond entertainment. The arts enrich our communities and bring people together," said Adam Perle, President & CEO of ArtPride New Jersey. "It's crucial to keep fostering and advancing the arts. The new website makes it easy for everyone to find their next night out while contributing to our local economy."

Discover Jersey Arts Month aims to inspire New Jerseyans and visitors to engage with and support the arts in meaningful ways. Whether through attending local performances, visiting museums, or ultimately donating to arts organizations, there are countless opportunities to make an impact. The new JerseyArts.com offers a one-stop-shop to explore these opportunities and experience firsthand how the arts matter in shaping New Jersey's future.

For more information, visit the new website at http://www.DiscoverJerseyArts.org and learn how you can play a part in supporting the arts in New Jersey.

About Discover Jersey Arts

Discover Jersey Arts is a program of the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation dedicated to increasing awareness of and participation in the arts statewide. The JerseyArts.com website showcases New Jersey's creative community with feature stories, videos, and podcasts; highlighted events; details on Jersey Arts Membership; and other content. Discover Jersey Arts was cofounded and is supported by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

About the ArtPride New Jersey Foundation

The ArtPride New Jersey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes the value of the arts to New Jersey's quality of life, education, and economic vitality through research and a variety of programs and services. For more information about ArtPride, visit ArtPrideNJ.org.

About the New Jersey State Council on the Arts

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, created in 1966, is a division of the N.J. Department of State. The Council was established to encourage and foster public interest in the arts; enlarge public and private resources devoted to the arts; promote freedom of expression in the arts; and facilitate the inclusion of art in every public building in New Jersey. The Council receives direct appropriations from the State of New Jersey through a dedicated, renewable Hotel/Motel Occupancy Fee, as well as competitive grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more about the Council, please visit http://www.artscouncil.nj.gov.

